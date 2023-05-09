Get Equipped: Battery Power

STIHL AL301-4 Multi-Charger

The AL301-4 Multi-Charger can sequentially charge up to four AP or AR batteries. Ideal for charging batteries overnight, in a workshop, or on the go, this charger helps keep professionals powered up and moving all day long—charging up to four AP 300 S batteries in just under five hours. Approved for mobile use, the AL 301-4 can simplify charging logistics between jobs. LED indicator lights help show when batteries are fully charged and ready to go, or if they are too hot or cold for use. With its sequential charging, the AL 301-4 uses a reduced amount of energy that enables plugging in up to three chargers on a single 15A/120V circuit. Can be mounted to a wall or shelf, or by stacking units up to three high.