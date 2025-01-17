Compiled by Turf Staff

From the April 2024 Issue

This assortment of battery-powered equipment — including mowers, loaders, excavators, and backpack blowers — will help your lawn care and landscaping team get the job done.

EGO LMX5300SP

EGO Commercial is launching its first walk-behind mower targeting landscaping professionals with the release of its new LMX5300SP Commercial 22” Aluminum Deck Lawn Mower. The battery-powered LMX5300SP features a 1,600W motor—230cc gas equivalent—that delivers 14 foot-pounds of torque for best-in-class power, gas or cordless. Featuring Peak Power™ technology, which combines the power of two EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries, the LMX5300SP delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with two 12.0Ah batteries. It has a durable cast aluminum deck with dual height adjustment points across eight settings. Other features include an IPX5 weather rating, an LED user interface that controls three blade speed settings and lights, and a 2.5 bushel grass bagger.

RC Mowers’ Updated R Series

The R-60 model replaces the company’s TK-60XP, the R-52 model replaces the TK-52XP, and the R-44 was formerly the TK-44E. New features include improved first-pass yield with a larger deck opening and a design update featuring new materials in critical locations for improved durability to reduce the impact load on the engine, belts, and spindle during start-up. The updated product line is purpose-built for steep slopes – up to 50° without a winch – and for extreme, hazardous terrain. It’s engineered to provide an outstanding performance in wet and muddy environments with thick vegetation such as canals, retention ponds, and embankments, and other specialty terrains like roadsides, containment berms, and ditches.

Ferris® 300e

The new electric Ferris® 300e with zero-emissions during operation comes standard with a patented suspension system with a pivoting front axle with coil-over shocks, a swingarm rear suspension system, and coil-over shocks. A Vanguard 48V 3.5kW commercial battery powers the 300e which can be charged with a standard outdoor extension cord (Type B) in a 110V outlet. The zero turn’s onboard charger provides the segment’s fastest charge time of 3.5 hours and run time on a full charge is up to two hours or 3.5 acres. The 300e comes in 42” and 48” deck sizes, both with steel rear bumpers for added durability and a premium 18” seat for added operator comfort. It will be available for delivery in Spring 2024.

CASE SL22EV

CASE Construction Equipment’s SL22EV all-electric small articulated loader provides a zero-emissions solution that delivers the same power as its diesel counterparts. Operating at low-noise, it’s ideal for noise-sensitive applications like neighborhoods or light commercial spaces. It features 4,850 pounds of lifting capacity with an expected run time of five to six hours from overnight charging using a 240V single phase connector, or rapid recharging in less than two hours with the optional fast charge. Rear articulation improves machine weight balance and allows for a larger cab, along with the ability to work alongside walls with optimal visibility. The SL22EV is compatible with 110+ available CASE attachments.

Volvo EC230

The EC230 Electric excavator from Volvo CE is a general-purpose machine designed to run in the same applications as its diesel counterpart. This new 23-ton electric crawler excavator is based on the diesel-powered EC220E and will deliver the same performance with the added benefits of zero emissions and a low total cost of ownership. Operators will feel instant torque from the electric motor compared to the slight delay of some diesel- powered machines. With improved battery capacity, the EC230 Electric provides four to five hours of operating time on one charge. Charging with a DC fast charger over lunch will allow it to run another four to five hours in the afternoon. The machine can then be charged overnight for the next day’s work. The EC230 Electric is currently in customer pilots in North America and will be commercially available later this year.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL™ Dual Battery Backpack Blower

Milwaukee Tool’s new M18 FUEL™ Dual Battery Backpack Blower was designed uniquely for outdoor trade professionals. Leveraging a POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, operators are provided with a power output of 650 CFM, 155 MPH, and 20.5 Newtons of blowing force. REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence allows the Backpack Blower to reach full throttle in under one second. M18’s Mode Select capabilities introduce the option to set various performance levels for different demand and run-time needs, while a variable speed trigger provides additional control. Designed to maximize operator comfort, this blower features a fully adjustable harness, load lifter straps, a telescoping nozzle, and an adjustable handle position to allow the operator to customize for their work.

Exmark Lazer Z V-Series Electric Zero-Turn Mower

Pair Exmark’s Lazer Z zero-turn mower with the state-of-the-art HyperCell power system and you get the new Lazer Z V-Series. With up to seven hours of runtime per charge, it runs all day, giving landscape professionals a competitive edge when competing for contracts that include noise ordinances or zero engine exhaust mandates. Operators can make quick deck rake adjustments without tools to optimize cut quality and performance in wet, overgrown, or lush conditions, or stemmy grasses/weeds. With an easy to maintain 60” Electric Series 4 cutting deck that eliminates all belt-related maintenance and speeds up to 10 MPH, the Lazer Z V Series is also equipped with Adapt Technology.

Bobcat ZT6000e

Bobcat Company introduces the battery-powered, electric ZT6000e zero-turn mower. Powered by a 20.4-kWh, lithium-ion battery, the ZT6000e produces zero emissions and delivers productive runtimes in commercial applications. It requires fewer components and less maintenance than gas-powered equivalents, costs less to operate, and leaves behind a high-quality cut—every time. On a full charge, the ZT6000e supports four to six hours of runtime, or more, in commercial mowing applications. This turf-taming machine can be fully recharged in six hours with a 240V connection, or in 12 hours using a 120V connection. Built with heavy-duty, dual-tubed steel framing for maximum durability, the ZT6000e is loaded with performance-boosting features including three drive response modes, swift travel speeds, and a comfortable command station with a high-back deluxe suspension seat and a smart, intuitive control layout.

Husqvarna Automower® 520H EPOS

Husqvarna’s Automower® 520H EPOS is a new wire-free robotic mowing solution tailored for landscapers servicing commercial and residential properties. Ideal for areas up to 1.25 acres and with Husqvarna’s innovative EPOS technology, a high-precision satellite navigation system, this mower establishes virtual boundaries with an accuracy down to 2-3 cm and makes installations a breeze. Now offering Systematic Mowing, the Automower® 520H EPOS allows users to choose from various patterns such as parallel stripes and checkerboards. With precise area management, users can also define multiple work areas with unique schedules, cutting heights, and even create temporary stay-out zones. Additionally, the mower incorporates FOTA (Firmware Over the Air) technology for seamless software updates. The Automower® 520H EPOS will be available later this Spring.