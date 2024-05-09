Volvo EC230

The EC230 Electric excavator from Volvo CE is a general-purpose machine designed to run in the same applications as its diesel counterpart. This new 23-ton electric crawler excavator is based on the diesel-powered EC220E and will deliver the same performance with the added benefits of zero emissions and a low total cost of ownership. Operators will feel instant torque from the electric motor compared to the slight delay of some diesel- powered machines. With improved battery capacity, the EC230 Electric provides four to five hours of operating time on one charge. Charging with a DC fast charger over lunch will allow it to run another four to five hours in the afternoon. The machine can then be charged overnight for the next day’s work. The EC230 Electric is currently in customer pilots in North America and will be commercially available later this year.