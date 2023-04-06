Get Equipped: Design-Build Equipment

From the February 2023 Issue
From heavy equipment to fire pits, these design-build products and equipment can improve and add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services.
Ditch Witch SK3000
As the most powerful and largest Ditch Witch stand-on skid steer to date, the SK3000 is built to take on landscape, hardscape, and tree-care projects usually reserved for traditional skid steers and compact track loaders. However, its design offers the convenience of not climbing in and out of a cab, 360° visibility, and increased maneuverability. It has a lift capacity of 3,100 pounds and can direct up to 51 HP to attachments, so they can be used more efficiently and productively on a wide range of jobs. It has an optional dual self-leveling kit and open, standing operator station. Delivering 5,500 pounds of breakout force and weighing only 7,600 pounds, the SK3000 is designed to make jobs easier for operators.
Mecalac 8MCR
The new 8MCR crawler skid-excavator features a hydrostatic transmission and drive motors strong enough to take on any job. Capable of travel speeds up to 6.2 MPH, the 8MCR also features a patented quick coupler, CONNECT, allowing operators to transition quickly between attachments — such as pallet forks or digging buckets — without leaving the cab. Once the pins are engaged, CONNECT guarantees zero risk of dropping a bucket. With a skid bucket attachment, contractors can move up to .98 cubic yards of material at top speed or rest the bucket against the blade for applications such as grading and ground leveling.
ASV High-Performance Mulcher Attachment
ASV Holdings Inc.’s new mulchers for the MAX-Series™ RT-135F and RT-75HD Posi-Track® loaders are offered in a standard drum or depth control series. The standard drum is suitable for most applications and includes carbide teeth that excel in standing up to rocky soil. The construction of the standard drum series makes it a good option for operators that need a versatile mulcher that performs in all conditions. ASV also offers the depth control series outfitted with knives that shine in stringy, fibrous vegetation applications. Depth control technology allows the mulcher to process material in a single pass and creates a consistent bite for a clean, finished look.
Loftness Battle Ax™ S Series Mulching Head
Designed for skid steers and compact track loaders with 28 to 62.9 GPM hydraulic flow and 50 to 150 hydraulic HP, the S Series now includes a reversible secondary shear bar in the two-stage cutting chamber. After all four edges of the shear bar have been exhausted, the bolt-on design allows it to be easily replaced. The S Series is available with a replaceable wear liner. A new recessed belt cover with welded body reinforcements is also included in the latest update to protect against damage and ensure long-lasting reliability.
Altoz SWITCH
The 2023 Altoz SWITCH is built around an operator-first stand-on tracked platform, providing multifunction for multi-season usage. Mow. Plow. Snow Blow. Broom. Brine. The perforated platform and low center of gravity allow ample room and secure foot positioning for increased control on off-camber terrain. The 29.5 HP Kawasaki FX 852cc engine has an integrated electronic throttle and governor control and Kawasaki’s EFI fuel management system continually adjusts power to load. High-performance commercial Hydro-Gear® PR-series pumps and Parker® TF-series motors deliver quick response to the Altoz track system and offer smooth control for speeds up to 6 MPH. Additional SWITCH features include electric dial throttle control, righthand side nine-gallon fuel tank, SmarTrac™ Pro control, solid state PTO switch, RPM, hour meter, warning lights, keyless push-to-start ignition switch, and the patented SoftStart clutch control for decreased mechanical wear.
Bobcat TL519 Telehandler
The Bobcat TL519 features a 74 HP engine, two-speed hydrostatic transmission, and a standard Power Bob-Tach mounting system so operators can easily swap attachments without leaving the cab. The TL519 has a lift capacity of 5,500 pounds, lift height of more than 19’, and comes equipped with four steering modes and five operation modes. The Tier 4, turbo-charged engine achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalyst reduction (SCR). Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards. A single, intuitive joystick controls the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension, and auxiliary hydraulics. The TL519 will be available to customers in North America starting in Q2 2023.
Curb Roller Manufacturing
The Curb Roller is a single-operator machine for shaping curb and gutter that, with its stock drum profiles, applies to multiple curb styles. Curb Roller Manufacturing offers 31 stock curb tools, each matching a corresponding stock drum profile. These built-to-spec tools have a lead time of three weeks or less. The selection of curb tools assists contractors in producing a smooth, consistent finish in a variety of shapes. Curb tools from Curb Roller Manufacturing are available in both walking and hand tool configurations. The walking curb tools attach to a bull float so operators can comfortably finish the project in an upright position. Curb Roller Manufacturing also offers tools with a wooden grip for operators who prefer hand tools.
Volvo Construction Equipment
ECR25 Electric Compact Excavator
The ECR25 offers zero exhaust emissions and has significantly lower noise levels, reduced energy costs, improved efficiency, and fewer maintenance requirements. The mini excavator’s batteries store enough electric energy to power it for up to eight hours in its most common applications. The ECR25 has comparable specs to its conventional diesel equivalents. The 2.7-ton machine has a digging depth of 9’, 1″ and breakout force of 5,020 pound force. It does not require oil, oil filters, diesel particulate filters, or DEF because there is no internal combustion engine.
Trex® Fire Pit Table
Available in a variety of 42″ square and 48″ round designs, the new Trex® Fire Pit Table adds instant ambiance to any outdoor space. Simply press a button to bring the flames to life. The Crystal Fire® Plus Burner runs for eight to 16 hours using a 20-pound propane tank (not included) or can be hooked up to a natural gas line. The units are safe to use on wood and composite decks, as well as concrete patios and lawns. Trex Fire Pit Tables are ultra-durable, spill- and stain-resistant, and easy to clean. Available in colors that coordinate with Trex decking and railing, the units are available individually or as part of five-piece furniture sets in Eastport, Cape Cod, Rockport, and Yacht Club collections. Each unit comes with a protective cover for added protection and longevity.