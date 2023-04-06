Get Equipped: Design-Build Equipment

Trex® Fire Pit Table

Available in a variety of 42″ square and 48″ round designs, the new Trex® Fire Pit Table adds instant ambiance to any outdoor space. Simply press a button to bring the flames to life. The Crystal Fire® Plus Burner runs for eight to 16 hours using a 20-pound propane tank (not included) or can be hooked up to a natural gas line. The units are safe to use on wood and composite decks, as well as concrete patios and lawns. Trex Fire Pit Tables are ultra-durable, spill- and stain-resistant, and easy to clean. Available in colors that coordinate with Trex decking and railing, the units are available individually or as part of five-piece furniture sets in Eastport, Cape Cod, Rockport, and Yacht Club collections. Each unit comes with a protective cover for added protection and longevity.