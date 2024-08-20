Manitou Woodcracker® Tree Saw

Manitou has launched a new Woodcracker® tree saw with grapple configuration for its rotating telehandler product line that will significantly improve performance and productivity in tree and limb removal operations. It’s compatible with three Manitou rotating telehandlers — the MRT 2260, MRT 2660, and MRT 3060 Vision+. When matched with the MRT 3060 Vision+, operators can reach heights of more than 98′ and outreach to more than 84′. The maximum lifting capacity for the MRT with the tree saw attachment is 8,000 pounds. Built from high strength steel and capable of cutting tree branches and trunks up to 29″ in diameter, the Woodcracker saw rotates into position to cut, hold, and deliver each limb. It can also be matched with the Manitou rotating telehandler remote control to give the operator flexibility in how/where they perform the work.