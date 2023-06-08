Get Equipped: Drought Resistant Plants & Solutions For 2023

Shortstop 2SC by Arborjet | Ecologel

Formulated to slow above-ground vegetative growth, Shortstop 2SC reduces the demand for plant watering and increases plant drought tolerance by producing more fibrous roots to help plants absorb more available water. Now appropriate for both trees and shrubs, the above-ground growth regulation means less time spent shearing and shaping. Shortstop 2SC may also offer increased disease suppression, producing thicker, waxier leaves, making it harder for fungi to take hold. Treated plants typically have denser, greener leaves, show less signs of chlorosis, and produce more flowers. Shortstop 2SC is a 22.3% Paclobutrazol that may be used as a soil drench or foliar spray on a wide range of shrubs. Spring is the perfect treatment time for optimal results.