Compiled by Turf Staff

From the December 2024 Issue

The end of the year is a great time to show your employees how much you valued their hard work throughout 2024. Here is a selection of gifts — from work belts to gloves to tumblers — that your lawn care and landscaping team is sure to appreciate.

Dovetail Women’s Flex Work Belt

Leather in the front means business. Elastic is the party in the back any time you bust a move. The Flex Work Belt is made up of super-stretchy, solid elastic that extends as the wearer squats, crouches and bends to get the dirty work done. Working hard is made possible thanks to a double-pronged buckle that secures the pants no matter how tough the tasks at hand may be. The belt can provide a higher waist or fitted look. It can also be kept hidden under a top. Wearers can take their pick from the classic black-on-black look, or they can spice things up with a color pop of Paprika and brown leather. The Flex Work Belt from Dovetail is the Mullet of Work Belts.

Crock-Pot® Lunch Crock Food Warmer

The Crock-Pot® Lunch Crock Food Warmer is a convenient, easy-to-carry, electric lunch box. It is perfectly sized for one person and is ideal for carrying and warming meals while on the job. With its 20-ounce capacity, crew members can take leftovers, soup, oatmeal, and more and enjoy it at the perfect temperature! This portable food warmer features a tight-closing outer lid to help reduce spills, as well as an easy-carry handle, soft-touch coating, and detachable cord. The container is removable for effortless filling, carrying, and storage. Cleanup is easy, too: the inner container and lid are dishwasher safe.

Kujo Winter Pants

The Kujo Winter Pants are the ultimate cold-weather workwear designed to keep the wearer warm, dry, and comfortable during the harshest winter conditions. Crafted from a double-woven softshell fabric, the pants offer superior water and wind resistance to protect from the elements. Inside, a soft flannel lining ensures warmth while maintaining breathability for all-day comfort. Kujo Winter Pants feature double-stitched seams, ensuring they stand up to the rigors of demanding outdoor work. Reflective stripes are strategically placed to enhance visibility in low-light conditions. With a flexible waistband and a variety of functional pockets, these pants provide the perfect balance of comfort and practicality. Available in Black and Stone colors, and in a range of sizes, the Kujo Winter Pants are the ideal choice for all outdoor workers.

WORKSKIN™ Sun Shirt from Milwaukee Tool

Part of Milwaukee Tool’s WORKSKIN™ Collection, the Hooded Sun Shirt is expertly engineered to fight sweat on the jobsite. Specifically designed with custom moisture-wicking fabric, this sun shirt effectively pulls moisture away from the body and dries quickly. The sun shirt provides UPF 50+ sun protection, making it ideal for long days spent outdoors. Integrated with innovative odor-fighting technology, users are able to maintain freshness throughout the workday. The WORKSKIN™ Hooded Sun Shirt features a trade-built stretch design and raglan sleeves. Milwaukee’s WORKSKIN™ products are crafted to meet real-world needs, ensuring professionals get the best performance from workwear. Available in sizes S-3X and in colors Gray and Sandstone, this shirt combines style and function. The Milwaukee WORKSKIN™ Hooded Sun Shirt represents the ultimate blend of comfort, protection, and performance, making it an essential addition to a professional’s workwear solutions.

Wells Lamont Men’s HydraHyde® Leather Hybrid Adjustable Wrist Glove

Perfect for landscapers, the Wells Lamont HydraHyde® Leather Hybrid Gloves are made of soft cowhide leather with a form-fitting spandex back. The water-resistant HydraHyde® breathable leather keeps hands clean and dry while the Comfort Closure™ adjustable wrist provides a secure fit. Added protection and comfort with reinforced leather fingertips and lightly padded neoprene knuckles allows for protection and dexterity. This versatile design is ideal for various tasks requiring a full range of motion. The Hybrid Gloves are now available for purchase at Amazon.com.

Magid® Cool Powered by Mission® PPE

Experience innovative cooling gear that cools instantly & lasts for hours with Magid® Cool Powered by Mission®. This proprietary fabric cools to 30° below the average body temperature in under 60 seconds and stays cool for up to two hours. The chemical-free cooling material is machine washable and reusable. All the wearer needs is water. The cooling safety skull cap with nape protects and offers UPF 50 protection, while the cooling sleeves are suitable for a variety of applications where heat stress is prevalent.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

Bring 64 ounces of your favorite drink wherever you go—for true all-day hydration with fewer refills. The largest Quencher from Stanley is a reservoir ready to support the hydration goals of any crew while on the job. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps water or favorite beverage ice-cold for hours. It’s made with recycled stainless steel. The FlowState™ lid has a rotating cover with three versatile positions: a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening, and a full-cover top. The comfort grip handle makes carrying a breeze, and wide base means extra stability. The fan-favorite Quencher, now even bigger, is ready to keep crews hydrated at all times.