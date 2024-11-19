Compiled by Turf Staff

From the October 2024 Issue

From mowers to concrete pavers, here’s a selection of professional lawn care and landscaping products that were on display at the Equip Exposition held this past October at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) in Louisville, Kentucky. Next year’s Equip Expo will take place October 21-24, 2025.

EGO LMX5300SP

EGO’s first walk behind mower targeting landscaping professionals is the new LMX5300SP Commercial 22” Aluminum Deck Lawn Mower. The battery-powered LMX5300SP features a 1,600W motor—230cc gas equivalent—that delivers 14’-pounds of torque for best-in-class power, gas or cordless. Featuring Peak Power™ technology, which combines the power of two EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries, the LMX5300SP delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime. It has a durable cast aluminum deck with dual height adjustment points across eight settings. Other features include an IPX5 weather rating, an LED user interface, and 2.5-bushel grass bagger.

Takeuchi TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper

Weighing 14,440 lbs. with a 118HP engine, Takeuchi’s TCR50-2 crawler dumper offers a 65° dumping angle and 8,157 lb. maximum load weight. It allows operators to carry up to 2.7 cubic yards of material while rotating and dumping it in a single cycle. The TCR50-2’s ability to rotate its dump bed 180° reduces the need to constantly reposition and deterioration of its tracks. The operator’s station features a 5.7” multi-information color display with standard 180° rearview camera, hydraulic joystick controls, adjustable suspension seat, AC, and radio with USB functionality. Hydraulic pilot controls deliver smooth operation for travel and dump body functions. Takeuchi’s Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TCR50-2.

John Deere Z380R Electric ZTrak™ Zero-Turn Mower

The newest addition to the lineup of John Deere residential zero-turn mowers, the Z380R Electric ZTrak™ builds on the success of the Z370R Electric ZTrak™ and is designed to provide customers with even greater performance and enhanced convenience. The Z380R Electric ZTrak™ is equipped with dual lithium-ion batteries that provide a longer runtime, allowing it to mow up to 3.5 acres on a single charge, depending on the conditions. This model also features advanced MulchControl™ technology as an optional upgrade, which helps reduce grass clippings and delivers a cleaner, healthier lawn. In addition, its robust design includes large front and side frame rails, contributing to the mower’s durability and performance. The Z380R Electric eliminates the need for gas, oil changes, filters, and belts, making upkeep easier and reducing the time spent on maintenance. This allows operators to get to work faster and stay up and running longer.

Ignite Attachments Angle Broom

Ignite Attachments has added to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with a new angle broom attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders. The attachment’s revolutionary 22.5” operating height offers the best sightlines on the market for safer, more efficient operation. Features such as a fully reversible drum with individually replaceable polycarbonate bristle wafers, zinc-coated pins and drum carrier components and a motor-protecting guard make for industry-leading dependability and fast ROI. The angle broom is available in working widths of 72” or 84” with a manual or hydraulic angling option and universal harness, making it a versatile and budget-conscious option for landscapers, snow removal and construction professionals, government and municipal organizations, and even homeowners.

Greene County Fertilizer Hydr8 MRG™

Hydr8 MRG (Moisture Retaining Granular) from Greene County Fertilizer is a soil surfactant and wetting agent engineered to enrich soil biology, capture, and distribute water more evenly, enhance nutrient absorption, optimize soil structure, and promote the well-being of plants. Enriched with a blend of soil-stimulating ingredients, this product offers versatile benefits throughout the entire growing season. Whether you are preparing turf for fall dormancy, alleviating stress during challenging summer periods, or kick-starting nutrient mineralization in the spring, Hydr8 MRG is a reliable solution.

525V-42 Zero-Turn Mower

The 525V-42 from Grasshopper Mowers is one of the fastest, most economical out-front mowers in its class. Its out-front design allows the deck to float independently from the tractor, hugging every curve and contour of the ground for the smoothest cut possible. Featuring a 25-hp Briggs & Stratton CXi V-Twin engine and True ZeroTurn™ maneuverability, the 525V is loaded with power and performance. The low-profile 42” deck is ideal for reaching under low-hanging obstacles, and the narrow cutting width allows it to fit through tight gates. The 525V is equipped with the PowerFold® Electric Deck Lift which raises the deck to a near-vertical position for space-saving storage and easier blade maintenance. When paired with the PowerVac™ Collection System, this mower transforms into a powerful, maneuverable piece of grass-catching, leaf-collecting equipment.

Altoz XP 610 RDi

The new XP 610 RDi from Altoz is based on the proven XP HD platform, featuring a rear discharge deck to deliver a quality cut. Strategically placed internal baffles lift grass and disperse it efficiently and evenly to the rear of the mower, ensuring debris stays off walkways, driveways, and roads. The XP 610 RDi is powered by Kawasaki’s 29.5 HP 852 cc FX EFI engine. It features Electronic Fuel-Injection for easy starting and increased fuel efficiency. Paired with the responsive Hydro-Gear ZT-4400 hydrostatic transmission, the XP RDi model can reach up to 11MPH. The XP’s 14-gallon gas capacity allows for extended mowing time. Operator comfort starts with the 12-way adjustability of the high-back suspension seat with armrests. Standard flat-free front tires eliminate downtime. The rugged TorqFlex front suspension ensures a smooth ride, reducing operator fatigue.

Vanguard 300

The Vanguard 300 is ideal for a diverse range of applications, including high-pressure pumps and pressure washers, generators and hydraulic power packs, wood splitters and chippers, leaf vacuums and blowers, concrete trowels, saws, trenchers and more. It offers many optimizations, including advanced starting, extended maintenance intervals and improved cold-weather starting. The engine’s mechanical compression release and choke are optimized for improved cold-weather starting down to 0°F. Operators will benefit from reliable starting and smooth-running operation over a wide range of loads thanks to the optimized carburetor. The Vanguard 300 engine features exclusive TransportGuard® technology with a3-in-1 control lever that integrates a single-action fuel and ignition shut-off switch to prevent the mixing of fuel and oil during transport. The 300’s Cyclonic Air Filtration doubles equipment air-filter replacement intervals to 600 hours, helping to cut down on maintenance and improve equipment uptime. The innovative self-cleaning technology is designed to catch more debris and keep particles moving.

KIOTI SL750 Skid Steer Loader

Designed to lift, push and power through rigorous demands, the SL750 from KIOTI boasts a 10.8’ height-to-hinge pin and vertical lift path. Operators can easily load and unload materials into taller trucks and dumpers. Field-tested and proven across a range of applications, the 74HP KIOTI diesel engine delivers consistent power and reliability, providing added confidence when tackling tough jobs. The hydraulic pilot joystick controls offer ultimate maneuverability, delivering superior “featherability” and finite control. The SL750 features a wide cabin, available with a standard open-station design or optional enclosed cab with AC/heating for added comfort. The standard roll-up-style door allows for easy entrance and exit.





M18 FUEL™ Short Pole Hedge Trimmer

The M18 FUEL™ Short Pole Hedge Trimmer provides the power to cut 1” branches, has a lightweight design for quick shaping, and more maneuverability for clean cuts. It features 20” double sided blades for faster, more aggressive cutting in addition to a balanced design. The Short Pole Hedge Trimmer includes a tip guard to prevent damage to the blade and surrounding work area and grip & bail handle grip for optimal hand placement and increased comfort.

Papyrus™ by Belgard

Papyrus concrete pavers are the newest texture of Belgard’s modular paver line. It is a three-piece system that effortlessly blends with Origins™ stone textured pavers, Dimensions™ smooth face pavers, and other regionally available modular systems. It provides more design flexibility and creativity, making it simple to mix and match pavers to suit any clients’ style and vision, while also reducing costs, waste, and installation timing. Two trend-forward color options of Papyrus are offered nationally – Scandina Grey and Sepia.

STIHL AZA 760

Launching in Spring 2025, the STIHL AZA 760 battery-powered mower offers optimal power and professional-grade performance. The AZA 700 series is available with either a 48”, 52”, or 60” deck. The mower can cover up to 21 acres on a single charge. Powered by a cutting-edge 24 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, the AZA 760 offers significant savings on fuel and maintenance, while delivering up to 8 hours of run time. Its 60” cutting deck covers expansive areas quickly and can reach 14 MPH. Three blade speeds help ensure precise, powerful cuts, providing a superior mowing experience that matches the job at hand. The AZA 760 features LTE connectivity, GPS, and color touchscreen, giving professionals real-time data and control. Users can easily switch between stand-on and walk-behind modes for versatile performance across different tasks.