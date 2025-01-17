Get Equipped: Equip Exposition

From the October 2023 Issue

From robotic and zero-turn mowers to heavy equipment, this assortment of professional lawn care and landscape products are on exhibit at the Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky from October 17-20, 2023.

Diamond Mowers Disc Mulcher BD Pro X

The new Disc Mulcher Belt Drive (BD) Pro X from Diamond Mowers couples a belt drive with a two-speed hydraulic motor to increase torque and disc speed. The disc speeds up during re-processing and back-dragging, cutting operator task time. The belt drive system acts as a torque multiplier that prevents the machine from slowing down when slicing through large materials. An AR 400 bolt-on replaceable liner helps reduce abrasion on the shell from thrown materials. The Disc Mulcher BD Pro X is available in a 60” cutting width to slice through trees and brush up to 14” in diameter and mulch material up to 6”. It’s paired with a 107cc variable displacement bent axis piston motor.

Kress Mission RTK

The new line of Kress Mission RTK robotic mowers requires no boundary wire or on-site antenna installation. All it takes is onetime virtual mapping and the mower will automatically mow on a schedule set by the user. Five models cover mowing ranges from three-quarters of an acre to nine acres, and the entire line supports a Regenerative Brake System (RBS™) for increased battery life and longer runtimes. The mowers have an IPX5-rated washable underbody and Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS). All models are equipped with advanced mobile functionality, giving the robot mowers the ability to connect to cellular networks for adjusting cutting length, remote controllability, theft protection, and weather-related working schedules.

Stellar Cable Hoist Container Hooklift Adapter Kit

The Stellar Industries Cable Hoist Container Hooklift Adapter Kit allows current winch-style cable hoist owners to introduce productivity-enhancing hooklifts into their fleet while utilizing their existing containers. The kit includes everything needed, including the adapter component and body lock receptacles. The adapter comes as a complete component and is welded to the front of the winch-style cable hoist container. The dual-purpose body locks center the container on the rollers as it is being pulled onto the unit and then secure the container to the hooklift. A 6″ roller kit is available for Shuttle16 (Flex) Hooklifts. It is not needed for NXT18 Hooklifts.

Werk-Brau Skid Steer Brooms

Werk-Brau introduces hydraulically driven Skid Steer Brooms for cleaning, clearing, and pick-up for removal of dirt, debris, grass, and more. They are available in 6′ widths with 14.3 cubic foot hopper, and 7′ widths with 16.1 cubic-ft. hopper, each fitted with heavy-duty, 10″ 360° swivel casters. Hydraulically driven brooms are powered by a single, low-flow, hydraulic motor capable of 8-11 gpm flow. Optional dual hydraulic motors capable of 20-44 gpm flow (standard), and dual hydraulic motors for low flow (16-28 gpm) motor are available. Optional accessories include independent hydraulic system (for tractors with loaders only), hydraulic dump, sight indicators, gutter brooms, and 45-gallon brushhood-mounted sprinkler system.

John Deere Q850R QuikTrak

John Deere is introducing the Q850R QuikTrak™Commercial Stand-On mower, which off ers amplifi ed speed, comfort, and optimal power with a 27 HP carb engine. The Q850R also features anti-scalp wheels in the front and back of the deck to help navigate uneven terrain, while the spindle covers help ease cleanout. New low-profi le fuel tanks on both sides of the mower are positioned over the drive tires for even weight distribution. Engineered with serviceability in mind, the new design allows easy access to complete maintenance and repairs. Additionally, for optimal comfort, the new operator station provides improved access to controls and provides a cockpit-type feel.

TORO TurfMaster Revolution

The same proven TurfMaster platform you know meets quiet, commercial-grade battery power in the new 30″ TurfMaster Revolution. Three 60 V Flex-Force® batteries keep this walk-behind working for up to 80 minutes of continuous runtime and can cut up to an acre per charge. Those same batteries can be used across Toro’s Revolution Series Handheld Tools. Recharging the batteries takes just 40 minutes. The 2-bail control system makes it easy to vary the speed, and its 3-in-1 design allows operators to switch between mulching, bagging, or side discharge quickly. The TurfMaster Revolution boasts noise reduction that makes it half as loud as traditional gas mowers.

Yanmar Vi017-1E

Yanmar Compact Equipment is introducing a new generation of its ViO17-1E. The ViO17-1E off ers a 4,023-pound operating weight and 14.5 HP engine, with a light footprint for minimized damage to soft, delicate surfaces. The model features a dig depth of 7′ 7″, and features true zero tail swing technology. The ViO17-1E has a unique retractable undercarriage that allows operators to hydraulically extend and retract the track width, making it easier for the machine to access narrow jobsites. Additionally, the ViO17-1E has been upgraded to a four-point tie system for easier loading and unloading as well as reliable stability during transport.

Kubota ZD1611

Introducing the ZD1611 zero-turn mower. It replaces the ZD1511 at the top of Kubota’s ZD Series of commercial zero-turn mowers and features a 30.8-HP Kubota Common Rail System (CRS) diesel engine. The ZD1611 is available in three deck configurations: a 72” side-discharge mower, and 60” and 72” rear discharge mowers. A 12V power outlet conveniently placed in the cup holder allows for the chargingof electronic devices. And for operators who are always on the go, trailering is made easy with a tie-down point on the front axle to provide extra security when transporting the mower.

Exmark Adapt

Small adjustments to deck pitch, or rake, can make a big difference in finished cut quality and mower efficiency. That’s why Exmark has introduced Adapt. Available on select 2023 Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn mowers, Adapt enables the operator to make quick deck rake adjustments from the operator seat — without tools. By enabling both positive and negative deck rake adjustment, Adapt enables Exmark’s UltraCut Series 6 cutting deck to operate in a wide range of conditions. For 2023, Exmark will offer Adapt on select Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn mower models equipped with the UltraCut Series 6 side-discharge cutting deck, including 52″, 60″, and 72″ models.

CASE TL100

The new CASE TL100 mini track loader (MTL) features a rated operating capacity of 1,000 pounds (35% of tipping load) and is available with more than 40 attachments for digging, earth moving, light grading, grappling brush, and more. With wide track (40.4”) and narrow track (35”) options, the TL100 can maneuver through tight areas with minimal ground disruption. The 25 HP TL100 features smooth hydraulic pilot controls (ISO pattern) and a powerful standard auxiliary hydraulic setup (13.2 GPM, 2,800 psi) for excellent attachment performance. Attachments connect through a Common Industry Interface (CII). Options include a 14-pin front electric connector with a hydraulic case drain circuit for maximum attachment capability, additional counterweights, and environmentally friendly hydraulic oil.