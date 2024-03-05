Kubota F3710

The new F3710 replaces the F3990 in Kubota’s F Series of commercial front-mount mowers and is equipped with a 36.9 HP Kubota Common Rail System diesel engine for fast, powerful, and efficient job performance. Available with both side-discharge and rear discharge pro-commercial mower decks in 60″ and 72″ , the F3710’s high lifting capacity provides the versatility to handle an array of implements like a grass catcher, snow blower, rotary sweeper, and debris blower, and is compatible with all implements currently available for Kubota mowers. An LCD digital panel comes standard on the F3710 and provides operators with vital information like Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) level, engine speed, remaining fuel, water temperature, and hour meter. Additionally, a deluxe high back seat with four separate adjustments for weight control, lumbar support, back angle, and arm rests helps keep operators comfortable.