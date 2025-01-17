From the February 2024 Issue

Shopping for a new commercial lawn mower to help your professional landscaping and lawn care team get the job done? Consider this assortment of gas and diesel mowers.

Husqvarna Z560XS

The all-new Z560XS represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Z560X, offering landscapers a 38.5 HP fuel-injected engine. It comes equipped with KENDA TurfSteel steel-belted radial (SBR) tires which feature a gel lining that effectively seals punctures up to ¼”. The Z560XS features a high-performance 60″ 7-gauge commercial cutting deck with 10″ cast iron spindles. The 38.5 HP Kawasaki FX1000 EFI engine is engineered to maintain high blade tip speeds even under heavy loads, thanks to limited RPM droop. Also included: hands-free deck lift system, automatic park brake, and full suspension seat. The Z560XS is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2024.

KIOTI ZXD Series

The all-new KIOTI lineup consists of two models, the ZXD61 and ZXD72, making history as the company’s first-ever diesel mowers. The ZXD Series features a 1.2L KIOTI diesel engine with direct drive transaxles, allowing operation without use of a drive belt. The ZXD61 and ZXD72 are equipped with heavy-duty frames, shaft driven reinforced 7-gauge fabricated steel decks, and semi-pneumatic front casters. A premium rubber isolated 3″ suspension seat, paired with an articulating front axle, provides smooth operation over rough terrain. Easy operator access to the top of the deck, fuel filter, pumps, motors, and engine, allows for quick fluid checks and top offs. With 61″ and 72″ deck sizes that offer top-tier cut quality, these commercial-grade mowers empower operators to achieve immaculate results.

Z Master® 4000 HDX with MyRIDE®

Extra-large and ready to charge through the toughest and biggest jobs — the latest edition in Toro’s Z Master 4000 series offers the widest, heavy-duty deck yet, power from a 35 HP Kawasaki FX1000, and the added comfort of the patented MyRIDE suspension system. The 72″ HDX includes a TURBO FORCE deck made of 7-gauge steel that ensures perfect one pass cutting and enhances the after-cut appearance through dual capture anti-scalp rollers, rubber discharge chute, and rugged I-beam front end. Rolling on 26″ Voodoo Trac™ tires, the HDX can effortlessly handle triple bagger and dump-from-seat bagger attachments to streamline operations.

OTR TR-34 Tire

Offering exceptional performance on grass, mud, and loose soil, while reducing the risk of turf damage and soil compaction, the TR-34 tire features an innovative non-directional design that optimizes tread wear, ride comfort, and traction in both directions. The tread pattern is a hybrid between turf and industrial styles with tread-to-void ratio that ensures even pressure distribution throughout the contact patch, reducing the risk of turf damage and soil compaction. Siped R1-style shoulder lugs enhance traction in mud and loose soil. Also, strategically placed mud breakers and rock ejectors provide efficient cleanout. Four tire sizes are available: 16 X 7.50-8; 18 X 8.50-10; 24 X 12.00- 12; and 26 X 12.00-12.

Exmark Vertex X-Series

The new Vertex X-Series raises the bar for Exmark stand-on mower power and productivity thanks to an available 72″ UltraCut Series 6 cutting deck. It enables contractors to mow more than seven acres per hour thanks to the 14-gallons of fuel capacity. Plus, with the formed and welded tubular steel frame and heavy-duty 15″ casters, Vertex X-Series models provide superior commercial durability. Large 24″ drive tires provide increased traction, reduced turf compaction, and increased ride quality. The operator-focused control center optimizes operator control and comfort, with a bolstered operator pad and suspended operator platform that’s located low and centered between the rear wheels. The Vertex X Series includes Kawasaki FX1000 engines.

STIHL RZ 700 Series

The six models in STIHL’s RZ 700 Series of zero-turn mowers offer deck widths ranging from 52″ to 72″, providing flexibility to suit various needs. The mowers are equipped with high performance engines, including fuel-efficient EFI engines and carbureted engines. The STIHL 700 Series zero-turn mower boasts an 11-gallon fuel tank capacity and a 1.5″ to 5″ cutting range. The series also features an advanced four-wheel suspension system with mowing deck height compensation, independent front suspension with upper and lower control arms, and rear suspension with shock absorbers. The Hydro-Gear® ZT transaxles ensure efficient top-forward ground speeds of 10 MPH, with a reverse speed of 5 MPH for maneuverability. The series’ models have a horsepower range of 25-28 HP.

Kubota F3710

The new F3710 replaces the F3990 in Kubota’s F Series of commercial front-mount mowers and is equipped with a 36.9 HP Kubota Common Rail System diesel engine for fast, powerful, and efficient job performance. Available with both side-discharge and rear discharge pro-commercial mower decks in 60″ and 72″ , the F3710’s high lifting capacity provides the versatility to handle an array of implements like a grass catcher, snow blower, rotary sweeper, and debris blower, and is compatible with all implements currently available for Kubota mowers. An LCD digital panel comes standard on the F3710 and provides operators with vital information like Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) level, engine speed, remaining fuel, water temperature, and hour meter. Additionally, a deluxe high back seat with four separate adjustments for weight control, lumbar support, back angle, and arm rests helps keep operators comfortable.

John Deere QuikTrak™ E Series

QuikTrak E Series stand-on mowers from John Deere feature upgrades that heighten both productivity and operator comfort. Upgrades include the single power takeoff belt system, which significantly expedites the blade-changing process, and the introduction of aluminum commercial mowing spindles. The E-Series comes standard with color-coded, two hand-lever hydrostatic drive controls with levers that automatically return to a neutral position. Additionally, the spacious platform design on the E Series models is equipped with large cushioning that mitigates shock and a high-quality leaning pad protects the operator from machine-generated heat.