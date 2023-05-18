Get Equipped: Handheld Equipment

RedMax LRTZ235

Leave the ladder in the truck and grab the LRTZ235 articulating hedge trimmer to tackle large bushes or small trees with ease. With its ergonomic, lightweight design and higher fuel capacity over competitive models, crews will be able to work comfortably all day with fewer trips to the trailer for refueling. In addition, the 24″ blade has ten locking positions to make it easy to trim professional looking hedges. At the end of the day, simply pull down the locking mechanism to unlock the blade and fold it to 0° for safer transport to the next jobsite.