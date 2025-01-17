Get Equipped: New Handheld Landscape Equipment 2023

From the April 2023 Issue

This assortment of handheld lawn care and landscaping equipment can help your team work more efficiently, while adding value to the services you provide your clients.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL™

Dual Battery Blower

The new M18 FUEL™ Dual Battery Blower is powered by Milwaukee’s POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor which delivers an output of 600 CFM and 145 MPH. Requiring the simultaneous use of two M18™ REDLITHIUM™ batteries and delivering a maximum output of 17.7 newtons, users can tackle demanding applications, while maintaining maximum control. The advanced electronic package allows the blower to reach full throttle in under one second, increasing the operator’s control and productivity. The blower is designed with an ambidextrous variable speed lock-on lever and optimized tool balance. The M18 FUEL™ Dual Battery Blower has a noise rating of 64 dB(A) and eliminates emissions without sacrificing power.

STIHL BGA 300

The first STIHL battery-powered backpack blower, the BGA 300 delivers a powerful 25 newtons of blowing force and max air speed of 194 MPH for heavy-duty clearing of both dry and wet debris. Certified by the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA), the blower is an environmentally conscious and zero-exhaust emission option. When paired with the STIHL AR 3000 L battery and used on level 1, the BGA 300 delivers up to 140 minutes of performance. Three power levels plus a boost mode improve battery efficiency for consistent, long-lasting power throughout the battery charge. Modeled after its gas counterparts, the BGA 300 gives users a robust and durable build while also providing a comfortable and compact, ergonomic design in a virtually maintenance free package.

RedMax LRTZ235

Leave the ladder in the truck and grab the LRTZ235 articulating hedge trimmer to tackle large bushes or small trees with ease. With its ergonomic, lightweight design and higher fuel capacity over competitive models, crews will be able to work comfortably all day with fewer trips to the trailer for refueling. In addition, the 24″ blade has ten locking positions to make it easy to trim professional looking hedges. At the end of the day, simply pull down the locking mechanism to unlock the blade and fold it to 0° for safer transport to the next jobsite.

RYOBI™ 40 Volt HP Brushless 16″ Front Tine Tiller

Part of the WHISPER SERIES lineup, the Front Tine Tiller has a powerful brushless motor that enables users to till through a variety of soil types effortlessly. It features: RYOBI HP Technology, 40V 6.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery with charge time of 90 minutes, 11″-16″ adjustable tilling width, and 8″ tilling depth. The variable speed lever and drag stake give users optimal control when tilling. The wheel axle has 3-positions that can easily be adjusted for deeper tilling or transport. The 10″ wheels make transportation easy over any terrain.

Turf Teq 1304H

Part of Turf Teq’s complete line of self-propelled walking forward power edgers, the 1304H features a 13 HP Honda engine and is the only self-propelled walking bed opener on the market. The machine comes standard with an opening blade to create new landscaping beds or redefine existing beds. A variety of trenching blades are also available as an add-on. Landscape bed opening and trenching can be performed by simply changing the blade for each application. The Power Edger features a fully hydrostatic transmission with forward and reverse.

Husqvarna 550iBTX Blower

With 21 newtons of blow force, the Husqvarna 550iBTX is a powerful, well-balanced, and ergonomic backpack battery blower designed for commercial use. For easy operation all day, the blower has: a boost mode for additional power, cruise control, plus an intuitive keypad with battery status and running modes directly on the handle. In addition, the sound pressure level at 50″ is only 61 dB(A), making it ideal for work in noise restricted areas. The 550iBTX blower balances weight, power, and run time. Also IPX4 certified.

Toro® 60V Max Revolution Series Handheld Tools

The new 60V Max Revolution Series Handheld Tools were built to perform in demanding work conditions and environments. Powered by Toro’s Flex-Force Power System®, the new line includes a dual-battery backpack that can hold two 10 Ah batteries — which is available as a power source for the leaf blower or string and hedge trimmers. The 60V can power both Revolution Series handheld tools and the Toro 60V Max 21″ Heavy Duty mower.

