Get Equipped: Irrigation & Water Management Solutions For 2023

RAIN BIRD® RC2 Residential Connected Controller

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations, the RC2 Residential Controller provides instant irrigation system access with Quick Pair technology and Rain Bird’s mobile app. The RC2’s mobile-first interface provides homeowners with the convenience they expect while offering contractors the easiest and fastest programming experience available, with or without WiFi access at the property. Users can create a custom watering schedule with three available programs and up to four start times per program. Further customize watering with advanced features including Forecasted Rain Delays, Automatic Seasonal Adjust, Delay Watering for up to 14 days, and Cycle & Soak by station. Weather data from local sources can automatically adjust run times, ensuring landscapes get only the water they need.