Compiled by Turf Staff

From the December 2024 Issue

This collection of landscape lighting options will light your way to beautiful landscape design.

300W JARVIS Wi-Fi® Smart Transformer

Dauer Manufacturing’s affordably priced JARVIS Wi-Fi® Smart Transformer has been increasing contractors’ bottom lines since its introduction in 2023. Special features include three independent, zone-controlled channels with individual time scheduling, digital timer with astronomic feature, and a digital power meter that allows users to view real-time power consumption and monthly history. The 300W’s wattage can be split into any configuration (not to exceed 300W total, including wire load). The App is free, easy to use, and shareable. It holds multiple home runs per zone and settings are saved in the cloud.

Flex Tube HO SC from Acclaim Lighting

Flex Tube HO from Acclaim Lighting sets a new standard for high-output flexible LED products. Delivering enough lumens to replace a traditional high-power cove fixture, it is available in two bend directions and an extensive range of white color temperatures. Select from six different color temperatures, four cable feed styles, two viewing angles, and built to order lengths. Its durable silicone housing, IP68, IK10, and 3G certification suit extremely harsh environments, including extreme hot and cold operating temperatures.

LED T8 from EarthTronics

EarthTronics has introduced its new 48”, 15-watt direct wire linear LED T8 with a flexible design that allows for single- or double-end operation on 120-277V for maximum energy savings. This versatile product is a plug and play solution that can work on electronic ballasts and can be direct wired to line voltage quickly with no lamp holder modifications necessary. Ideal for commercial, municipal, school, and university retrofit applications, the new A/B Hybrid LED lamp is color selectable (3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K or 6500K) and is adjusted in the field by sliding the switch to the desired color. The linear LED delivers 2100 lumens with 220° beam angle and a CRI greater than 80 to provide the perfect replacement for T8 fluorescent tubes. It is engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour rated performance life. The A/B Hybrid LED T8 is an excellent option for applications that require a fast installation with a ballast, as well as a backup plan if the ballast fails.

Proluxe Lighting Pixel Tape Lighting Series

The Pixel Tape Light Series from Proluxe Lighting offers independent control of dynamic color and design through control protocols for a wide range of lighting effects, including chasing, gradient, and sparkle. The 12V DC RGW Pixel tape light allows every LED to be addressed, enabling independent control of dynamic color and design with easy-to-use DMX 512 control protocol. With RGB dynamic Pixel color mixing capabilities, millions of color combinations can be created for impactful installations with SMD 5050 RGB LEDs that are cuttable every LED at 1.31” with 16.4’ maximum run. The 12V DC RGW Pixel tape light delivers 12 lumens per foot.

WAC12V Landscape Lighting Dimmer

Discover the new 12V Lighting Dimmer, which controls up to 150 Watts of low-voltage landscape lighting fixtures introduced by WAC Landscape Lighting. Made of corrosion resistant aluminum alloy, the 12V Lighting Dimmer delivers continuous dimming. The lighting product is damp-listed, and UL1838-certified. The external low voltage dimmer has been designed to work with WAC Landscape Lighting products.

Outline Series By Landscape Forms

A modern reinterpretation of the familiar column luminaire, Outline by Landscape Forms is designed to bring greater visual interest, performance and more versatility to urban environments. Serving as performance lights, wayfinding elements or architectural details, Outline luminaires communicate refinement and elegance with the robustness required for high-profile public space. Grouped into sculptural clusters of different heights, defining space throughout parks and public plazas, or lighting the way along pedestrian paths, Outline makes a modern and approachable statement in a robust, meticulously crafted, and public space-ready form factor. Outline includes 12’ and 10’ column lights, a 4’ path light and a 4’ unlit bollard. Each Outline element features a seamless transition between luminaire and ground plane, firmly anchored with no base cover or part lines.