Compiled by Turf Staff

From the August 2024 Issue

From work boots to hoodies and headphones, this selection of landscaping and lawn care workwear and gear will make sure your team is ready to take on any job.

Milwaukee® GRIDIRON™ Full-Zip Hoodie

Built to survive, the GRIDIRON™ Full-Zip Hoodie from Milwaukee Tool is constructed with a tear and abrasion resistant, cotton/polyester blend allowing the wearer to withstand jobsite conditions without compromising comfort. Providing versatility to be worn as a midlayer or robust exterior layer, the 400GSM heavyweight fabric ensures superior warmth. The large, reinforced pockets protect high wear and tear zones to ensure the hoodie outlives the job. The Full-Zip Hoodie comes in three colors (Gray, Blue & Black) and is available in sizes S-3X.

Marin Welted Boot By BRUNT Workwear

The Marin Welted boot by BRUNT Workwear fills a critical gap in the heavy-duty market, meeting the needs of workers who prefer and require welted construction boots due to their durability and performance on demanding work sites. The boots were created using Goodyear Welted Construction to provide increased torsional stability and enable resoling. Additionally, they help prevent the foot from bending and twisting when working on uneven surfaces such as rebar, cement, and rock. They feature barnyard-resistant leather, superior waterproofing, double and triple stitching including security stitching in the toe, plus a slip and oil-resistant outsole. The Marin Welted features a high heat-resistant outsole for up to 572°F.

ISOtunes LINK Aware Earmuffs

ISOtunes’ LINK Aware Earmuffs now offer up to 23 hours of battery life, an optional Boom Mic attachment for crystal clear calls, and a padded headband for all-day comfort. Featuring ISOtunes’ level-dependent Aware technology, LINK Aware is an over-ear hearing protector meant to be worn all day. Aware Technology™ amplifies environmental sound for awareness and limits harmful noise and blocks 25 dB of sound. LINK Aware Earmuffs are water-resistant. Users can communicate with coworkers and listen for warning signals, all while enjoying nonstop certified protection.

AMP LT Wedge Boots From Georgia Boots

The AMP LT Wedge waterproof lace-up boots from Georgia Boots are Goodyear welt constructed and feature incredibly tough and abrasion-resistant SPR leather, a heel-stabilizing Counter Lock System, and a padded counter pocket for additional heel support. The boots’ interior features Georgia’s removable AMP LT memory foam insole. The Waterproof System for all-day comfort is guaranteed to keep feet dry. The foundation consists of a fiberglass shank, cushioning EVA midsole, and a Carbo-Tec Rubber outsole. This unique rubber gives the outsole resistance against heat, oil, chemicals, and slips.

Irish Setter Clearwater Work Boots

The Irish Setter Clearwater work boots combine style and safety for light duty jobs. A steel safety toe meets ASTM safety standards for protection and Vibram® Beehive outsole provides great traction through its durable rubber outer skin and unique tread pattern. The non-marking outsole offers best-in-class safety ratings in slip resistance, oil/gas, chemicals, abrasions, and heat. A lightweight, flexible EVA midsole absorbs shock and enhances comfort while a padded collar adds ankle protection and comfort. Durable full grain, waterproof leather and UltraDry™ waterproofing provide long-lasting protection. Available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Kujo Yardwear Surge Boot

The Surge boot from Kujo Yardwear was created with professional landscapers and outdoor workers in mind. The Surge boot is both waterproof and chemical-resistant. The new rubber boot was designed to be tough, but also comfortable enough for the wearer to walk many miles, daily. The boots are 100% waterproof and feature a Kujocool liner and pull-on tabs. The durable vulcanized construction of the Surge boot also includes a cushioned footbed and slip-resistant TurfGrip outsole. Available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Dovetail Workwear Sunbreaker Hoodie

The Dovetail Sunbreaker offers a unique combination of breathability, sun protection, and comfort that sets a new standard in the industry. The jersey hoodie provides comprehensive coverage from head to hand, with chemical-free UPF 50+ protection that shields wearers from harmful UV rays. The integrated hood with cowl design also shields from dust and debris. Crafted from a carefully selected cotton blend, the Sunbreaker achieves a level of softness and lightness perfect for tackling demanding outdoor tasks. The Sunbreaker comes standard with reinforced elbows to enhance the garment’s longevity, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of demanding work environments. The inclusion of thumbholes in the sleeves prevents them from riding up, maintaining consistent coverage during activity.

MuckChore 25th Anniversary Boot

MuckBoot celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024 by reigniting the spirit of the styles that first launched the brand and modernized old favorites with new innovative materials. The Brand’s original Chore boot will commemorate the 25th anniversary with a new logo and green chore colorway with reflective silver details. The Chore will continue to offer 100% waterproof functionality for work on the farm, yard, or in the field. The 25th Anniversary Chore Mid will feature breathable mesh lining and quadruple rubber heel reinforcements that keep feet secure and comfortable, while a quick cleaning rubber outsole offers durability and traction on slick surfaces.

Monocrepe Wedge From Rocky Boot

The Rocky® MonoCrepe Wedge is built with Rocky®’s lightweight oil & slip resisting Rocky® MonoCrepe outsole and Rocky® Air-Port Lite® sponge PU footbed with memory foam for comfort. The rugged work collection keeps feet energized all day long. The waterproof full grain leather uppers and guaranteed Rocky® Recycled Waterproof construction prevent water leaking into boots throughout the workday. Two styles include: a 6” lace-up boot available in soft toe and safety toe and a pull-on 11” boot available in soft toe and safety toe.