This selection of lawn care and landscaping software solutions will provide you and your team with the business management technology you need to succeed.

Aspire Construction Capabilities

Aspire Software has launched a new suite of powerful features for its customers in the construction market. These enhanced capabilities expand the reach of Aspire’s business management software, giving landscape contractors a comprehensive platform to manage every aspect of their business—from construction to maintenance and beyond—all within one unified system. With Aspire’s recently expanded toolset, landscape companies can efficiently plan, manage, and execute construction projects with enhanced visibility and control. The new features address critical pain points while providing contractors with the tools they need to grow their construction business, reduce operational gaps, and increase profitability.

Bobcat Machine IQ Remote Engine Disable/Enable Enhancement

Machine IQ, launched in 2019 in North America, allows connected-machine owners to monitor the health of their Bobcat machine and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance. The brand-new Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature represents the first two-way update to the telematics system, allowing operators to both send commands to and receive data from the machine. With Remote Engine Disable/Enable, operators can shut down their machine with a few clicks, deterring theft and aiding in quick machine recovery. If unauthorized use is suspected, operator owners can log into their Bobcat Owner Portal or Machine IQ app to pinpoint the location of their equipment and choose to disable the engine. Upon executing the “disable” command, any attempt to start an engine in an off state will fail. If the machine is in operation, the engine will slow to a near standstill, relegated to de-rate mode. Remote Engine Disable/Enable is available for Machine IQ Health and Security subscribers with connected and compatible Bobcat machine(s).

Drafix Software, Inc.’s PRO Landscape+

The new PRO Landscape+ release from Drafix Software features a suite of innovative tools designed to bring professional landscape design within easier reach through an updated, more affordable pricing model. Users can now participate in online classes to maximize the use of PRO Landscape+, along with free technical support. The new license manager provides users with complete control over software installation and license activation. The PRO Landscape+ image library includes over 19,000 images to create visual designs that close sales. PRO Landscape+ offers a monthly subscription model to offer greater flexibility for loyal customers.

EGO Commercial Power Manager

EGO Commercial has introduced its Power Manager web tool for when commercial landscape pros are ready to build out their cordless fleets. By answering a few questions about their crew and an average workday, Power Manager will deliver an idea of the tools, batteries, and chargers needed, plus a transition cost estimate. Users can review recommendations, adjust usage times, and swap out batteries to customize power. Power Manager users also have the option to review the number of PGX™ Charging Hubs—which run off standard 15-amp outlets—needed to charge batteries overnight. Finally, save or email custom estimates for future reference or to share with an authorized dealer when ready to make a purchase.

Jobber Copilot

Jobber Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that serves as a business coach, data analyst, marketing specialist, and Jobber product expert to help home service pros make better data-driven decisions, improve their strategies, and streamline operations like never before. With context into a service pro’s customer trends and job history, Jobber Copilot can provide tailored marketing strategies to help businesses meet marketing goals. Copilot can write blog and social media posts based on what’s relevant and interesting. It goes beyond surface-level insights by using historical data to analyze operational efficiency, cash flow, workforce performance, and more. Drawing on its expertise in home service and knowledge of the service pro’s business, Jobber Copilot can deliver highly relevant and personalized guidance based on a customer’s questions and prompts. Jobber Copilot will recommend features to help business owners achieve their goals and optimize their business operations.

Scorpion RevenueMAX

RevenueMAX from Scorpion is a complete collection of digital marketing solutions designed to deliver profitable revenue and more ideal jobs to home services businesses. Powered by Scorpion AI and their team of service industry marketing experts, RevenueMAX helps home services businesses get found online by ideal prospects, chosen by those individuals, and understand what’s driving revenue growth from their marketing investments. RevenueMAX isn’t just about optimizing ads—it’s about creating a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for long-term growth. By leveraging first-party data and Scorpion’s advanced AI, home services businesses have more visibility of how their marketing investments drive revenue. With AI-enhanced websites, landing pages, chat, and scheduling tools, including an integration with ServiceTitan Scheduling Pro, RevenueMAX provides better marketing ROI with a data-driven approach to channel, geography, and service-type performance.

Launchpad Measure™

LaunchPad Measure™ makes property measurements easy by letting users do it from anywhere—whether at a desk or on a job site. It combines satellite views with simple, on-the-ground measuring tools. With high-quality images and built-in AI, users can quickly measure, mark, and see the details of any area. Unlike other tools, LaunchPad Measure is designed specifically for outdoor service businesses. It’s easy to use and provides the accurate results users need without the hassle. Quit wasting valuable time and gas driving to every property to measure by hand, and quote remotely with the same amount of confidence. Increase conversion rates with rapid response time and improved communication with clients. For properties that require on-site measurements, leverage the Field Scanner tool to measure a property quickly. Improve the team’s communication by visualizing measurements, photos, and labels on the property.

Vectorworks 2024

Updates to performance improvements that elevate the overall quality of the software, the 2024 update also debuts a new integration with the online plant database and Vectorworks Partner Network member PlantMaster. With the release of Vectorworks 2024 Update 3, Landmark customers can look forward to including even more detail, data and imagery in their designs, documents, and presentations. The new PlantMaster plugin grants users with an active subscription the ability to utilize their vast library to populate planting schedules effortlessly, create reports, and craft visually stunning presentations. The plugin can be easily installed by accessing the “Install Partner Products” palette inside Vectorworks. Additionally, the optimized DWG export for Landscape Area objects facilitates the exchange of DWG files while ensuring high accuracy and precision of information. The update is available to download for all currently released English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024.

Spraye Software Updates

Spraye Software, created specifically for lawn care companies, has made another round of updates to its business management software. Inspired by feedback from current users, the most recent round of updates focuses on new ways to create efficiencies for lawn care companies and aid in their growth. The most recent updates include a rebuilt estimate process that will allow companies to offer ‘good, better, best’ options or additional optional services as well as an option requiring customers to sign up for autopay as part of the estimate acceptance process. Other new features include ACH payment solutions, updated chemical tracking and prediction tools, technician daily truck loading sheets, and a robust notes and tasks system that benefit all Spraye users.

FieldRoutes Bundles

The Bundles update enhances the FieldRoutes platform by enabling field service businesses to quickly and conveniently create, sell, schedule, service, and bill multiple services together in bundled packages. With FieldRoutes Bundles, businesses can enhance and optimize their offerings by providing service packages tailored to customers’ specific needs. By combining multiple service treatments such as general pests, termite, mosquito services into one program that can be billed together under one contract, businesses can simplify the sales process and improve operational efficiency. With these key features pest control companies can create bundled service packages by building pre-configured packages for sales teams, sell bundled services from the office or field by sending one contract, and schedule multiple services in one appointment by allowing automated scheduling tools and single appointment reminders. Bundles can also complete multiple services in one appointment by automating service processing, appointment communications, and statements.