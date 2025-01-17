Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Expo

From the August 2023 Issue

This assortment of lawn care and landscaping solutions will be exhibited at the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) ELEVATE Expo September 10-13 in Dallas, Texas.

Husqvarna Automower® 550 EPOS™

This compact autonomous mower is designed to keep large areas of turf consistently mowed and looking pristine. It’s a fully equipped model featuring Husqvarna EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System), a satellite-based technology that enables the mower to work within virtual boundaries. Controlled via a smartphone app, the Automower® 550 EPOS™ helps landscapers maximize efficiencies. It can mow 24/7, freeing up valuable time for crews to focus on more detailed work. Emissions- and noise-free, it’s also an ideal mower for busy environments such as class A properties, parks, HOA’s, and corporate campuses. It expertly handles all types of turf, navigates narrow passages, and manages slopes up to 45% even in rainy conditions.

Scag SFC-21

The Scag SFC-21 Finish-Cut Walk-Behind 21” mower packs productivity and versatility into a compact form. The SFC-21 features a stamped steel deck, standard mulching and bagging attachments (an optional side-discharge accessory is available), Kohler’s Command Pro CV173 and CV224 engine options,and a GT MG 512 transmission. The SFC-21 is also equipped with a blade brake clutch, allowing the operator to disengage the cutter blades without shutting off the machine. A convenient engine oil drain paired with Kohler’s CleanChange™ System make for easy oil changes. Quick and easy height-of-cut adjustment allows for cutting heights from 1.5” o 4.5” in .5” increments.

Milwaukee Tool M12™ Brushless Pruning Shears

The M12™ Brushless Pruning Shears deliver fast, controlled pruning while reducing user fatigue. With an inline, lightweight design , M12 Shears have the power to cut 1-¼” branches in a single pass while simultaneously reducing muscle effort by 75% compared to manual solutions. When paired with the M12™ CP2.0 Battery, the pruning shears deliver up to 1,000 cuts per charge in ½” branches. A cutting-edge mode select board provides the ability to set blades into half of the maximum capacity, increasing application speed by 40% for smaller, more repetitive cuts. Also incorporated is the advanced Active Blade Control with trigger tracking technology. This feature allows blade movement to mirror trigger movement, providing users the ability to adjust and optimize cut capacity in application which improves accessibility and control.

RC Mowers R Series

RC Mowers’ new R Series of remote-controlled robotic mowers will replace the TK-60XP, TK-52XP, and TK-44E models. New features include: an improved first-pass yield with a larger deck opening, narrower design updated to feature new materials in critical locations, improvements to the camera optics and display unit, and a soft-start clutch system to reduce the impact load on the engine, belts, and spindle during start-up.

EGO 800 CFM Backpack Blower

Kitted with two 6ah 56 V Arc lithium batteries, the next gen 800 CFM backpack blower is capable of delivering 26 Newtons of blowing force with air speeds up to 190 mph. The EGO blower features a high-performance serviceable 1900W brushless motor with intelligent electronics to deliver power equivalent to a 60cc gas engine. Performace can easily be tailored to the task at hand with digital controls including a battery level indicator and speed control with turbo lock. Run times with the kitted two 6ah batteries are up to 120 minutes on low, 30 minutes on high, and 25 minutes on turbo. Since all EGO batteries fit and run all EGO tools, runtime can beextended significantly by using up to two 12ah batteries. The meets ANSI standards of 65db and is weather hardy with an IPX5 construction.

Noise Reduction On M.52 From Scythe Robotics

Scythe Robotics has announced further enhancements to the M.52 – an advanced all-electric, fully autonomous commercial mower. In addition to increased battery capacity, the mower \also now features advanced noise reduction. Without sacrificing power or performance, the M.52 leaves a minimal noise footprint, operating at 75 decibels, which is roughly equivalent to a passing car. This allows contractors to mow on their schedule, starting earlier and finishing later without noise complaints. It also operates with zero emissions.

BOSS Software From The Integra Group

The Integra Group has added additional tools for improved data management and financial reporting to its BOSS Software. The tools include a new production dashboard, new business intelligence (BI) dashboards, and SiteRecon integration, as well as improvements for calculating job cost overtime, a new pivot table report for FSE/audit, and added tabs to job screen for tickets, invoices, and material. Integra has added: a mobile link to property locations and directions, an update item cost from receipt or receipt history, and BOSS Scorecard updates. The new production dashboard offers greater ease of use and flexibility to view and organize schedules. There’s also a new drop-down menu to filter by services and default schedules, and a new display feature allows you to filter crews. The new system uses color-coded tickets to see ticket status immediately. Eight new BI dashboards have been created which can be included in reports, include employee count and hours, estimated hours vs. actual hours, gross profit by month or by year, and other improvements.

Nufarm’s Tourney® EZ Fungicide

Nufarm has launched a new easy-to-use liquid technology for landscape companies. The company’s Tourney® EZ Fungicide is a new liquid broad-spectrum, flexible solution with a low use rate. The product effectively controls more than 16 turfgrass and ornamental diseases in lawns, shrubs, trees and plants including anthracnose, brown patch, summer patch, lake-all patch, fairy ring, dollar spot, necrotic ring spot, gray leaf spot, snow mold, and other patch diseases. Available as an ornamental foliar spray or soil drench for root and crown diseases. Nufarm has also launched a new plant growth regulator and will be launching two unique combination herbicides soon.