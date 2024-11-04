Compiled by Turf Staff

From the October 2024 Issue

From herbicides to charging systems to small equipment, this selection of professional lawn care and landscaping products will be on display at the NALP ELEVATE Expo, November 3-6, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

EGO PGX™ Charging System

EGO Commercial has introduced the PGX™ Charging System, anchored by the PGX™ Commercial Charging 1600W Hub, which mounts in a building, van, or trailer, and runs off any standard 15-amp, 120-volt outlet. The 1600W Hub connects to PGX Commercial Charging 3-Port Docks to charge up to 70 EGO 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium™ batteries overnight. EGO Commercial also has off-grid DC-DC charging covered with the PGX™ Power Bank, which uses a large format 2.2kWh (40Ah) High-Capacity Battery to charge smaller handheld batteries off the grid for use during the workday. Once fully charged from the 1600W Hub, each high-capacity battery can recharge more than 30Ah of smaller EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries in the field through the Power Bank.

Aethon™ Herbicide SL

Aethon™ Herbicide SL for Turfgrass from PBI-Gordon is formulated for warm season, southern turfgrass varieties. The liquid herbicide offers broad-spectrum control of sedges, kyllingas, and several key broadleaf weeds in a timesaving, single application. Aethon utilizes a proprietary blend of active ingredients Pyrimisulfan and Penoxsulam. It also reduces the number and viability of nutsedge tubers. Aethon is labeled for use across many sites including residential and commercial lawns, golf fairways, tees, roughs and aprons, sports facilities, parks, cemeteries, and sod farms.

Kress Commercial CyberCapsule

The Kress Commercial CyberCapsule, designed as an energy storage module for use with the CyberLite Charger for DC-DC charging on-the-go, provides 1.5 kWh of flexible power for charging batteries when AC outlets are not accessible. With the CyberLite Charger and one fully charged CyberCapsule, Kress Commercial 240 Wh CyberPacks can be recharged from 0% to 100% in 12 minutes or less and up to five times throughout the day. Crews can charge as many as four CyberCapsules overnight using the Kress 4 Port Extended Charging Case and the Kress Commercial 60 V 30 A CyberPlug AC charger. The CyberCapsule can also be used as a backpack battery to power tools.

Milwaukee Power Manager

The Milwaukee® Power Manager enables users with a high quantity of M12™, M18™ or MX FUEL™ chargers to optimize their circuit usage and charge more batteries. The Power Manager automatically energizes the largest number of chargers possible, and then switches over to additional chargers once it has detected batteries have completed charging. This enables users with heavy energy demands to prioritize high-speed chargers for fast daytime charging, and bulk overnight charging, all while avoiding tripping breakers or unnecessarily upgrading their infrastructure. With the Milwaukee Power Manager, professionals can efficiently charge any battery, avoid infrastructure investments, and easily transition from gas to battery equipment.

Pursuit 120 Spreader/Sprayer

Backslope Inc. launched the Pursuit 120 in January of 2024 as a spreader/sprayer that is more compact and performs better on hills and slopes than other machines available today. The Pursuit 120 features a 100% stainless steel frame, Honda engine, and a heavy-duty drive system. The machine utilizes a 120 lb. capacity Spyker hopper but is also available with a larger 220 lb. capacity hopper. The spray system includes dual 8-gallon spray tanks that will cover up to 64,000 square feet between refills. A newly designed gate lever allows the hopper to be opened and closed with either hand without the need to remove the hands from the controls. In addition, the handlebars fold down to one of three positions which allows users to walk behind the machine on extremely steep terrain.

Husqvarna 590BTS/BFS

Engineered for unparalleled performance, the Husqvarna 590BTS/BFS backpack blower boasts an industry-leading 56 Newtons of blow force and delivers a staggering1245 CFM of air volume. Powered by a robust 79.4 cc X-TORQ® engine, it produces 5.5HP. The 590BTS/BFS’s AutoTune™ controlled carburetor adjusts the fuel mixture automatically, optimizing performance across varying conditions. The simplified starting procedure features an easy “Start” button, eliminating the need for a manual choke—just press the button, purge the engine, and pull to start. The top-mounted adjustable right handle accommodates users of all sizes, while load lifter straps ensure a tailored fit. Additional conveniences include a cruise control feature, commercial-grade 3-stage air filter, and the industry’s largest fuel tank for extended runtimes.

Terradex™ Power Premix

Terradex™ Power Premix herbicide from Envu takes the guesswork out of controlling more than 80 broadleaf weeds like dandelion, ground ivy, wild violet, clover, docks, knotweed, poison ivy, poison oak, puncturevine, purslane, Virginia buttonweed and more. Terradex Power Premix herbicide is a convenient premixed formula consisting of four active ingredients. It’s best applied spring through fall at temperatures above 50° and below 90°. The postemergence herbicide can be applied to most turfgrasses on residential or commercial properties, reducing the need for multiple products for different customers. Terradex Power Premix is rainfast in four hours. It is quickly absorbed into leaves and stems of target weeds, delivering noticeable symptoms of die off in days and helps reduce customer callbacks for retreatments.

BRAVO GreenPRO Trailers EZ Charge Package

As landscape professionals introduce electric equipment to their fleets, BRAVO has developed support options to make charging batteries easy and efficient. BRAVO’S EZ Charge Package allows users to mount all chargers inside the trailer and power with a single exterior plug. At the end of the workday, crews just need to plug the trailer in, and rest assured, the batteries will be charged and ready to go the next morning. BRAVO’S EZ Charge Packages are fully customizable to current and growing electric equipment fleets. Choose from 30 or 50-amp service, specific receptacle locations, battery locations, shelving/E-track, and exterior motorbase plug location. This system is designed to work with all electric equipment manufactures.