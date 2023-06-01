Get Equipped: Pro Lawn Spreaders, Sprayers & Seed For 2023

Stinger Gateway Applicator

The Stinger Gateway Applicator’s turn compensation and ground-metered spread and spray capabilities deliver a new level of accuracy and safety. Stinger’s proprietary algorithm applies products precisely, regardless of speed or turning. The Gateway will automatically adjust the product rate over 100 times per second for granular and liquid applications. Digital OneTouch controls allow the operator to change the application pattern with one touch. The unit can be calibrated in five minutes or less with zero product loss. The Gateway’s 150-pound hopper with an integrated vibrator ensures smooth product flow and an adjustable spread shifter allows the operator to center the spread pattern on the machine without a tool. The 7HP Kohler command pro engine is directly coupled to a Hydro-Gear pump eliminating all belts.