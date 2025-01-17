Compiled by Turf Staff

From the August 2024 Issue of PLOW

From spreaders and snow blowers to compact excavators, this assortment of snow and ice management equipment includes everything your team needs to get the job done.

BOSS VBX+ Spreader

With the launch of the new VBX+ spreader from BOSS, snow and ice contractors now have access to an array of smart capabilities. Contractors can precisely measure and control material distribution with standard rate control, allowing for optimized spread width and flow rate. The ability to track material usage on each job site facilitates customer billing, proof of service, and material supply planning, streamlining administrative processes and enhancing transparency. The auger poly bearing eliminates the need for greasing, while the redesigned strike plate with wiper prevents salt leakage. The spring-loaded chain tensioner ensures longer chain life and less frequent adjustment. The VBX+ includes upgraded electric motors, providing 50% more power on the feeder system and 80% more power on the spinner.

CAT Snow Blower Truck Chute

Caterpillar has introduced an optional truck chute to add to the Gen3-300 and 400 series CAT Snow Blowers. It’s designed to safely throw the snow to a clear area or into the back of a truck from roadways, parking lots, sidewalks, or anywhere that has snow and is accessible. With an angled deflector, the truck chute has a wide range of adjustability, providing up to 19° for farther discharge and -42° for close discharge into a truck bed. The truck chute adds 55″ to the snow blower height, allowing for better clearance and the ability to pile snow higher. With an easy access panel, the operator can clean the chute of any debris. And the non-metallic chute liner prevents snow from getting stuck inside. The CAT snow blower with truck chute is optimized for performance on CAT machines with CAT joystick controls.

Hilltip IceStriker™ 8000 CM Combi Spreader

Hilltip has introduced the IceStriker™ 8000 CM Combi Spreader, featuring a capacity of 8.0 cubic feet. This truck-mounted unit is fully electric with the ability to spread bulk sand and gravel, bulk/bag salt, sand-salt mixes, and fertilizers. It comes standard with Hilltip’s GPS speed control system and has a 370-gallon integrated liquid tank for pre wetting material as it’s spread or directly spraying brine on driving surfaces. The IceStriker 8000 CM can be powered by 12- or 24-V dual motors, which are mounted inside a sealed, weather-resistant enclosure. It works with Hilltip’s HTrack™ tracking software, which utilizes two-way GPRS tracking software for real-time equipment monitoring and control. A spray bar can be added for de-icing applications, as well as a 40′ hose reel for spraying hard-to-reach areas. For corrosion resistance, the spreader has a stainless-steel auger, and the modular hopper body is made of polyethylene. The IceStriker 8000 CM also includes features to ensure consistent material flow, such as an inverted V with a vibrator to help prevent bridging. Additionally, a stainless-steel flip up chute is designed for spreading salt in high humidity environments.

John Deere 4075R Compact Utility Tractor

The 4075R from John Deere is a robust compact utility tractor, designed for commercial snow removal applications. It has a 75 HP engine and heavy-duty front axle, ensuring exceptional power and durability. The 4075R also features an electrohydraulic rear hitch control, simplifying rear-implement applications for operators. New technology ready capabilities have been fully integrated into the already existing TractorPlus application, making for a more seamless experience. For visibility, the 4075R features lighting enhancements including LED headlights, LED work lights, and an LED beacon light option for cab models. When equipped with the Frontier™ SB12F Series front mount snowblower, operators can maximize uptime and move larger snow quantities faster.

Kubota SBL30 & SBL35 Snow Blower Models

Kubota’s SBL30 and SBL35 snow blowers have hydraulic flow rates to match several Kubota power units, including the SSV and SVL lines. The new snow blowers feature optional bolt-on wings that add an additional 4″ of width to bring more snow into the machine, plus an optional fold-over chute can be added to direct snow more precisely. The SBL30 Models feature two motor options to accommodate lower flow machines, while the SBL35 Series has one motor available and matches the high-flow capabilities of the SVL97-2.

Volvo EC37 & ECR40

Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced two compact excavators. The 3.5-ton EC37 and the 4-ton ECR40 provide increased operator comfort, 10% more fuel efficiency, better stability, and easier maintenance, replacing the EC35D, ECR35D, and ECR40D. The duo share the same platform and components, though the EC37 excavator has a conventional upper carriage design, while the ECR40 excavator has a short swing radius to allow for work in more confined spaces. The intuitive jog wheel and easy-to navigate HMI (human machine interface) functionalities provide controllability and adaptability for any job. Work modes now include an ECO mode and an auto engine shutdown in addition to the existing auto engine idle. With auto engine shutdown, hours not worked are not recorded, keeping the machine operating efficiently longer while reducing costs.