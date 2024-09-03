Hilltip IceStriker™ 8000 CM Combi Spreader

Hilltip has introduced the IceStriker™ 8000 CM Combi Spreader, featuring a capacity of 8.0 cubic feet. This truck-mounted unit is fully electric with the ability to spread bulk sand and gravel, bulk/bag salt, sand-salt mixes, and fertilizers. It comes standard with Hilltip’s GPS speed control system and has a 370-gallon integrated liquid tank for pre wetting material as it’s spread or directly spraying brine on driving surfaces. The IceStriker 8000 CM can be powered by 12- or 24-V dual motors, which are mounted inside a sealed, weather-resistant enclosure. It works with Hilltip’s HTrack™ tracking software, which utilizes two-way GPRS tracking software for real-time equipment monitoring and control. A spray bar can be added for de-icing applications, as well as a 40′ hose reel for spraying hard-to-reach areas. For corrosion resistance, the spreader has a stainless-steel auger, and the modular hopper body is made of polyethylene. The IceStriker 8000 CM also includes features to ensure consistent material flow, such as an inverted V with a vibrator to help prevent bridging. Additionally, a stainless-steel flip up chute is designed for spreading salt in high humidity environments.