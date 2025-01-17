Get Equipped: Tree Care Products

From the October 2023 Issue

From mulchers to chainsaws, this assortment of tree care products will help your team provide the tree services your clients need.

Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog

Fecon’s new FMX28 Bull Hog® compact excavator mulcher attachment can mulch overgrowth, underbrush, and small trees, offering a versatile solution for clearing property lines, ditches, and more. The FMX28 features a purpose-built design optimized for standard-flow excavators that are 3.5- to 5-tons and can operate with as little as 12 gpm. With an overall width of 40″ and a working width of 28″, the attachment mounts on excavators up to 8 tons, allowing a narrow mulching cut for precision vegetation removal. A variable displacement hydraulic motor optimizes rotor speed and torque for maximum production with small or larger materials.

Husqvarna T540 XP Mark III

Husqvarna is launching the T540 XP Mark III. The new top-handle 40cc chainsaw was redesigned following consumer feedback, resulting in a lightweight, balanced, and agile saw for climbing and cutting. With a high cutting capacity, the T540 XP Mark III was redeveloped to ensure maximum reliability and trusted performance over hours of use. Its lightweight ergonomic design aids operator comfort, and its AutoTune™ 3.0 technology enables simple start technology. The engine power of the T540 XP Mark III is enhanced with Husqvarna’s SP21G X-CUT chain. Husqvarna’s X-Torq engine design delivers impressive power, and LowVib technology reduces handle vibration.

ECHO CS-2511

Echo is introducing the CS-2511TN and CS-2511PN, designed to be the two lightest gas-powered chainsaws in North America. These saws feature the new SpeedCut Nano 80TXL cutting system, a smaller chain chassis optimized for saws in the 1- to 3-HP range. This system features a .325″ low-profile chain combined with a .043″ gauge bar, as well as a system-specific sprocket to deliver increased cutting speed and a smoother cut.

Turf Pride Ultra Mulch

A new concept in rotary blades, Turf Pride has developed Ultra Mulch precision cut replaceable tip blades. Ultra Mulch blades are made in the U.S. using the highest quality of steel for longer life, durability, and sharper edges. Turf Pride off ers blades in a wide range of sizes to fit most makes and models of rotary mowers.

Mazio Tilt-Rotator

Mazio’s new Tilt-Rotator for excavators works with excavator tools such as grapples, buckets, or shears to provide more versatility and precision. They not only rotate 360°, but they also tilt side-to-side by up to 55°. This ability reduces the need for the operator to move the excavator while performing tasks and allows access to narrow spaces and urban projects. Featuring a hydraulic quick coupler, the Mazio Tilt-Rotator allows the operator to remain in the cab while changing tools. Operators can also enjoy maintenance-free operation, with no grease points and no cylinders.

STIHL MSA 220 TC-O

The new STIHL MSA 220 TC-O is the most powerful top-handle chain saw in the STIHL battery lineup. With a high chain speed, a magnesium motor housing, and a brushless motor, it can hold up to a heavy workload. The STIHL Quickstop® chain brake system is designed to reduce the risk of injury in certain kickback situations. A side-access chain tensioner makes it convenient for the user to adjust the saw chain with a bar wrench. An onboard fleece air filter offers improved airflow, helps keep the motor cool, and is easy to clean. Advanced STIHL Lithium-Ion battery technology offers users an option to reduce environmental impact by eliminating exhaust emissions and lowering noise.