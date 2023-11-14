Get Equipped: Tree Care Products

Mazio Tilt-Rotator

Mazio’s new Tilt-Rotator for excavators works with excavator tools such as grapples, buckets, or shears to provide more versatility and precision. They not only rotate 360°, but they also tilt side-to-side by up to 55°. This ability reduces the need for the operator to move the excavator while performing tasks and allows access to narrow spaces and urban projects. Featuring a hydraulic quick coupler, the Mazio Tilt-Rotator allows the operator to remain in the cab while changing tools. Operators can also enjoy maintenance-free operation, with no grease points and no cylinders.