Polaris All-Electric

RANGER XP Kinetic

With 110 HP and 140 lb-ft of instant torque, RANGER XP Kinetic offers more power than ever to pull more, haul more, and to get more done. The electric powertrain’s instantaneous torque delivers precise control to effortlessly tow 2,500 lbs, and haul an industry-best 1,250 lbs. RANGER XP Kinetic also features 14″ of ground clearance to rise over obstacles, and it’s equipped with 29″, 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for added traction and durability to crawl over jobsite debris and ruts. And with 10″ of suspension travel, XP Kinetic smooths out the bumps. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easier communications with coworkers, the ability to work in the early morning without waking neighbors, and quieter operation around jobsites.