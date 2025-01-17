From the December 2023 Issue

Looking for power and mobility to help your landscaping and lawn care team get the job done? Consider this assortment of trucks, trailers and UTVs.

Stellar TMAX 1-13

Stellar has launched the latest body in its TMAXTM Aluminum Mechanic Truck Series, the TMAX 1-13. The new 13′ aluminum body offers additional compartment storage, and is intended for a 108″ cab-to-axle chassis, with 22,000- to 22,900-lbs gross vehicle weight rating, such as the Ford F600 or Chevrolet 6500. Like other TMAX 1 models, the TMAX 1-13 Aluminum Mechanic Truck is ideal for cranes up to 53,100 ft-lbs, like the Stellar® 86 Series Telescopic Service Crane. The TMAX Series features the crane-carrying reliability of the Stellar Torq-Isolator torsion box understructure and crane compartment.

KIOTI K9 Cab

KIOTI’s new K9 2400 Cab joins the K9 Series of utility vehicles. The new model features a 24 HP, three-cylinder diesel engine, reaching speeds up to 31 mph, a 1,750-lb. payload capacity, and 1,300-lb. towing capacity. The K9 2400 also comes with an ergonomically designed dashboard standard across the K9 Series in a factory-installed full-size cab featuring air conditioning and heat, plus a tilt-opening windshield, so operators can work in comfort year-round. A redesigned CVT transmission with engine braking capabilities delivers power smoothly and efficiently.

Isuzu N-Series EV

Isuzu Commercial Truck has announced its first all-electric production model, the N-Series EV. The 2025-model-year Class-5 truck, featuring a full 19,500-pound gross vehicle weight rating, a battery electric platform, developed by Isuzu Motors Limited, and an all-new cab design, will be available in the first half of 2024. Among the features of the 2025 NRR EV are a wheelbases ranging from 132.5″ to 176″ to accommodate a variety of body lengths, and four choices of battery capacity, the largest of which has a range up to 235 miles.

Polaris All-Electric

RANGER XP Kinetic

With 110 HP and 140 lb-ft of instant torque, RANGER XP Kinetic offers more power than ever to pull more, haul more, and to get more done. The electric powertrain’s instantaneous torque delivers precise control to effortlessly tow 2,500 lbs, and haul an industry-best 1,250 lbs. RANGER XP Kinetic also features 14″ of ground clearance to rise over obstacles, and it’s equipped with 29″, 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for added traction and durability to crawl over jobsite debris and ruts. And with 10″ of suspension travel, XP Kinetic smooths out the bumps. Plus, the quiet electric powertrain means easier communications with coworkers, the ability to work in the early morning without waking neighbors, and quieter operation around jobsites.

Toro Workman® MDX Lithium

The Workman MDX is powered by Toro HyperCell® batteries — Toro’s proprietary, patent-pending lithium-ion technology. The distributed Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes battery performance to enhance reliability and longevity. The battery-powered MDX comes with the same payload capacity, comfortable ride, and selection of attachments that are available in the gas or diesel-powered Workman MDX. The proprietary SRQTM (Superior Ride Quality) suspension creates a smooth ride that can reduce operator fatigue, increasing productivity for your crew. Standard on the Workman MDX line is an automotive-grade rack-and-pinion steering system that provides more control while lowering steering effort for operators. A third-party recycling program is available for batteries that reach end-of-life.