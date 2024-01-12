Get Equipped: Workwear And Gear

Magid VersaTek Palm Coating

For Gloves

Specially engineered stabilizers allow Magid’s new VersaTek intelligent coating technology—available on AeroDex, DX+ Technology, and other styles—to “read” the environment and adapt to amplify the worker’s grip when working in wet, dry, slick, abrasive, or oily conditions. Along with an amazing grip, VersaTek is designed for maximum comfort and flexibility, so workers can maintain natural hand movements, and precision when handling small parts. The coating delivers over 50% more abrasion resistance than other glove coatings like sandy nitrile or foam nitrile, and consistently provides well above the minimum for the highest Level-6 abrasion level protection. Magid’s VersaTek palm coating will be available on some of Magid’s innovative, lightweight, and non-irritating shells.