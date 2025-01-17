Get Equipped: Workwear And Gear

From the December 2023 Issue

Consider this assortment of workwear and gear to keep your professional lawn care and landscaping team safe and comfortable while on the job.

Brass Knuckle

For a less-bulky, maximum-comfort solution to over-the-glasses protective eyewear, Brass Knuckle introduces Read BKREAD. Read is great- fitting, cost-effective, super-light bifocal eye protection available in five diopter strengths: 1.0, 1.5, 2.0, 2.5, and 3.0. Read frames help prevent the hazardous practice of switching back and forth between regular safety glasses and reading glasses on the job. A durable polycarbonate frame provides extra side protection, and all-day comfort. And of course, the clear lenses are ANSI-rated hard-coated polycarbonate with BK-Anti-FOG, which lasts a full two minutes for clearer vision on the job.

Thermal Freshley Overall

From Dovetail

Dovetail’s best-selling product, and a favorite among female landscapers, the Freshley Overall, is now offered in a thermal version for cold-weather work. The heavy stretch denim hybrid fabric is 40% warmer than traditional denim, with no added bulk and is constructed with Repreve® recycled polyester (fun fact: each overall saves eight plastic bottles from the landfill). Features include: a straight leg design and flexible suspenders, with plenty of stretch for bending and unrestricted movement; 11 pockets, including a front pocket with Twine Hole™ for instant access; and reinforced knees with slots for pads to be added. Available in grey thermal or black thermal.

Ergodyne GloWear 8351 Hi-Vis Windbreaker

Ergodyne has expanded its GloWear Hi-Vis Jacket collection to include the new 8351 Hi-Vis Windbreaker Water-Resistant Jacket—Type R, Class 3. The lightest entry in the GloWear line, and designed for a more athletic fit, it features a breathable polyester ripstop shell, with PU coating for water- and wind-resistant protection from the elements, while a soft, lightweight fleece lining adds warmth and comfort. Adjustable hook and loop cuffs, and elastic bungee waist, keep out cold air. The jacket has a zippered cell-phone chest pocket, an open chest pocket with pen slot, and two zippered/slash side lower front pockets—plus an interior fleece-lined pocket and dual mic tabs for clipping radios.

The Athens Collection

From Georgia Boot

The entire Athens Collection from Georgia Boot is easy to slip on and take off after a long day’s work. The Athens Superlyte Waterproof pull-on work boot features a moc toe profile, with high-performance Carbo-Tec Rubber outsole, and lightweight cement construction. The Athens Pull-On Work Boot features leather pull loops, rear zipper, AMP LT insole, and polyurethane footbed with a layer of memory foam. The Athens Chelsea boot is made from full-grain leather and includes elastic twin gores.

KEEN Utility Reno Work Boot

KEEN’s Utility Reno is a lighter, faster work boot. The tough boot features KEEN BELLOWS FLEX technology, which offers multidirectional flexion, making bending, squatting, kneeling, and knee-down work easier. The boot also features a KEEN ReGEN midsole, a KEEN KonnectFit heel capture system, an ankle-height engineered mesh upper, and a KEEN DRY waterproof, breathable membrane. With safety in mind, the Reno offers asymmetrical carbon-fiber toes and an EH-rated oil-and-slip-resistant rubber outsole for dependable footing indoors and out.

KUJO K-Fleece Hoodie

The new KUJO K-Fleece Hoodie has a 100% ring cotton face, and a 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester center, with a Jersey-lined, two-piece hood. The 10 oz. jacket features dyed-to- match drawcords, with aluminum grommets. The hoodie also features side-seamed, shoulder-to-shoulder back neck tape, 1″ X 1″ rib knit cuffs and hem, and a 2.5″ wide embroidered logo.

Magid VersaTek Palm Coating

For Gloves

Specially engineered stabilizers allow Magid’s new VersaTek intelligent coating technology—available on AeroDex, DX+ Technology, and other styles—to “read” the environment and adapt to amplify the worker’s grip when working in wet, dry, slick, abrasive, or oily conditions. Along with an amazing grip, VersaTek is designed for maximum comfort and flexibility, so workers can maintain natural hand movements, and precision when handling small parts. The coating delivers over 50% more abrasion resistance than other glove coatings like sandy nitrile or foam nitrile, and consistently provides well above the minimum for the highest Level-6 abrasion level protection. Magid’s VersaTek palm coating will be available on some of Magid’s innovative, lightweight, and non-irritating shells.

Trenton Mid NT

From Northside

The Trenton Mid NT from Northside is a versatile, lightweight, waterproof, Nano toe work boot that offers a clean look, and superior protection from workplace hazards. Waterproofed with a sealed membrane, as well as, a topical spray, the abrasion-resistant nylon upper provides a barrier between the elements and feet. The Nano toe is wrapped in a tough brushed rubber-toe guard, and meets or exceeds all ASTM safety standards. The Trenton Mid NT’s rubber outsole, composite shank, memory foam and PU insole, and compression-molded EVA midsole, all feature static dissipative properties.