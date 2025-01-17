Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Predator Series

Glendale, CA Becomes Largest AGZA Green Zone® Municipality

Glendale, CA is now the nation's largest municipal AGZA Green Zone. The Certification is a structured program of education, training, certification, and data reporting to achieve cleaner, quieter, more sustainable landscape maintenance.

AGZA Glendale

The City of Glendale in California is now the largest Level 1 AGZA Certified Green Zone municipality in the U.S. An AGZA Green Zone is one in which routine landscape maintenance is independently verified for low impact operations. Glendale joins South Pasadena, South El Monte, Mt. San Antonio College, Altadena Public Libraries, University of Southern California, Los Angles State Historic Park, and Adams House State Historic Park as AGZA Green Zone Certified in LA County. Glendale also joins countless others nationwide.

AGZA Glendale
Click to make larger.

AGZA Green Zone Certification is a structured program involving education, training, certification, and data® reporting to achieve an enduring transition to cleaner, quieter, more sustainable landscape maintenance practices.

The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) and nonprofit Quiet Communities work together to implement the program nationwide in parks, municipalities, institutions, and businesses. AGZA is committed to improving quality of life for communities, working conditions for operators, and best practices for the landscape maintenance industry.AGZA Glendale

For more on AGZA, read:

Two Makita Battery-Powered OPE Systems Earn AGZA Field Tested Certification

Creating Charging Infrastructure For OPE

Benefits & Challenges Of Transitioning To Battery Power

Association Headlines, Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Resources, The Latest

AGZA, AGZA Green Zone, Altadena Public Libraries, American Green Zone Alliance, Battery Operated Landscape Equipment, CA, Glendale, greener landscaping, Los Angles State Historic Park, Mt. San Antonio College, Quiet Communities, South El Monte, South Pasadena, Sustainable Landscaping, University of Southern California

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

In The Field: Turfscape At John Carroll University

Next

Scholarships Available Now For VIP Access To Luck Landscaping Academy!

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly