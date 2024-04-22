An AGZA Green Zone is one in which routine landscape maintenance is independently verified for low impact operations.

The City of Glendale in California is now the largest Level 1 AGZA Certified Green Zone municipality in the U.S. An AGZA Green Zone is one in which routine landscape maintenance is independently verified for low impact operations. Glendale joins South Pasadena, South El Monte, Mt. San Antonio College, Altadena Public Libraries, University of Southern California, Los Angles State Historic Park, and Adams House State Historic Park as AGZA Green Zone Certified in LA County. Glendale also joins countless others nationwide.

AGZA Green Zone Certification is a structured program involving education, training, certification, and data® reporting to achieve an enduring transition to cleaner, quieter, more sustainable landscape maintenance practices.

The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) and nonprofit Quiet Communities work together to implement the program nationwide in parks, municipalities, institutions, and businesses. AGZA is committed to improving quality of life for communities, working conditions for operators, and best practices for the landscape maintenance industry.

