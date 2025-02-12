Graze Robotics, a leader in outdoor automation, announces the launch of Graze360, its all-in-one landscaping platform designed to revolutionize maintenance for large-scale properties. The platform, combining artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and skilled human labor, offers a full-service solution with guaranteed outcomes, ensuring properties are maintained at a fixed per-acre price with no exceptions.

The new Graze360 platform arrives at a critical time as labor shortages continue to challenge the landscaping industry. Recent shifts in U.S. immigration laws under the new administration have significantly impacted the availability of workers, particularly in industries such as golf course maintenance. Graze Robotics addresses this challenge by integrating automation with human oversight, delivering a cost-effective and scalable solution.

“Graze Robotics is redefining the future of large-scale landscaping. By leveraging AI, robotics, and human expertise, we provide a comprehensive, cost-efficient solution that guarantees pristine property maintenance,” said Logan Fahey Franz, CEO of Graze Robotics. “With Graze360, we’re offering property owners a predictable, fixed-cost service that ensures consistency and quality at an industry-leading savings of over 30%.”

Graze360 aims to automate 80% or more of property maintenance while utilizing both its in-house team and trusted landscaping partners for manual tasks. With pricing typically ranging between $35 and $45 per acre, the company delivers a compelling value proposition for golf courses, solar farms, airports, and municipalities.

Currently focused on the Texas and Florida markets, Graze Robotics is also available for properties exceeding 1,000 acres in other regions. Following its recent relocation to Dallas, Texas, the company proudly embraces its new home state as it continues to scale operations.

Graze Robotics has raised over $20 million in capital to date and is actively fundraising through its community crowdfunding platform. The company successfully completed multiple pilot programs in 2024 and is now ramping up full production deployments throughout 2025.