Green Industry News July 2023

Here’s all the Green Industry News from late Spring.

Arbor Masters

Kansas City-based tree care services provider Arbor Masters has merged with Jennings Tree & Lawn Care (soon to be renamed Jennings TLC: An Arbor Masters Company). The merger is Arbor Masters’ most recent expansion following their purchase of Advantage Tree Services, an Arbor Masters Company in Iowa bringing its services to six U.S. states. The merger brings Arbor Masters’ headcount to a total of 168 employees across five states.

United Land Services

United Land Services, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL has acquired Greenway Lawn & Landscape, LLC in Casselberry, FL. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Greenway’s executive leadership team, Sasa Popovic and JD Nixon, will continue to provide branch oversight.

Since September 2020, United has completed sixteen add-on acquisitions, grown to over 1,200 employees, and established 20+ branches across several of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast. In addition, United has built a robust acquisition pipeline and currently has several acquisitions under letter of intent which would further enhance its presence in the region.

Bob Blandford, founder and CEO of United, said, “United’s acquisition of Greenway is another step in our long-term strategy of building density in attractive geographic markets while strengthening our ability to continue to offer high-quality landscaping services for our customers.”

Tendit Group

Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the acquisition of Phoenix, AZ based Legends Landscape Management (“Legends”), which significantly expands Tendit Group’s footprint and service offering in Arizona.

Founded in 2002 by Curt Peterson, Legends Landscape Management is a full-service landscape management company that specializes in landscape maintenance, irrigation system management, plant health, tree and weed management. Legend’s customer base includes property management companies, municipalities, homeowner associations, and apartment complexes.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi-US has expanded its North American dealer network with the addition of Ditch Witch® of South Louisiana (DWSLA). This location, near Baton Rouge, now carries the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders. They will also provide equipment rentals, replacement parts, and serve as authorized Takeuchi equipment repair centers for customers throughout a multi-county area in Southern Louisiana. DWSLA also offers mobile solutions for Takeuchi sales, parts and service with a traveling sales team and equipment technicians.

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply (CTIS) has announced the acquisition of two Greenleaf Turf Solutions (GTS) locations; one in PA and one in DE. The locations will continue to do business under the GTS brand, now as a division of CTIS, to ensure excellent ongoing customer service and business continuity. The two newly acquired locations will provide local Green Industry professionals with valuable resources for their business needs, while also continuing to maintain the important relationships built at the locations before the acquisition.

Triangle Chemical Company/United Turf Alliance

Triangle Chemical Company has recently joined United Turf Alliance as its newest owner. Based in Macon, GA, Triangle Chemical Company has locations in FL, GA, MS, and NC.

Triangle Chemical Company formed its turf & ornamental division in 2011. The division serves customers in the golf, lawn care, landscaping, and athletic facilities markets with eight distribution centers throughout the Southeast. Ownership in UTA will help the company continue to grow its T&O division through partnership with distributors around the country.

Mariani Landscape

Mariani Landscape has announced the acquisition of NJ-based Siciliano Landscape Company. Headquartered in Red Bank, NJ, Siciliano Landscape Company is a third-generation family-owned business long admired for their award winning design, installation and maintenance services. Siciliano is the 12th company to join Mariani’s “family of family companies.” Thirteen companies now comprise Mariani Landscape’s group of companies, offering market-leading landscaping services with local care.

Talbert Manufacturing

Talbert Manufacturing has announced it has been awarded a multiyear Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract, #092922-TBT. The Sourcewell contract streamlines the procurement process for more than 70,000 government and education agencies as well as nonprofits in the U.S. Talbert customers can use the Sourcewell contract to purchase a wide range of trailers from lowboy lowbed to hydraulic detachable, mechanical detachable, hydraulic tail, sliding axle, tag-a-long, double drop, tilt, detachable, and more.

Customers benefit from Talbert’s Sourcewell contract by saving time normally spent on requests for proposal (RFPs) or invitations for bid (IFBs). This is because Sourcewell satisfies the bidding process by sourcing and qualifying vendors, then offering purchasing agents the ability to procure from ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts, like Talbert, more efficiently at the best possible price.

KIOTI Tractor

KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., recently awarded 73 dealers across North America with 5-Paw status. Launched 15 years ago, the 5-Paw Dealer Excellence Program recognizes exemplary KIOTI dealers who provide top-quality buying experiences and premier service to their customers. Of all dealers across North America who achieved 5-Paw status, over 50 qualified as Certified 5-Paw Dealers and 20 qualified as Premier 5-Paw Dealers, which is the program’s highest possible honor.

ASV

ASV recently presented three dealers with Dealer of the Year Awards for 2022. Alberta-based Barda Equipment is the Large Market winner. CT-based Butler Equipment is the Medium Market winner, and Duffy’s Sales & Rental out of WI, is the winner of the Small Market category.

Yanmar CE

Yanmar Compact Equipment recognized three 2022 Dealer of the Year Award winners at its 2023 Dealer Meeting. Vermeer Midwest, who serves IL,IN, MI, and MO, received the Large Market award. Tennessee-based Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment was the Medium Market winner, and Hawkins-Graves, out of VA, won the Small Market category.

Jebsen & Jessen Technology – Turf & Irrigation (JJ T&I)

Jebsen & Jessen Group was honored with two prestigious awards at the Toro 2022 Partners in Excellence (PIE) Awards – the ‘Top Performer’ award and the ‘International Aftermarket APAC’ award. The Toro 2022 PIE Awards is an award ceremony that recognizes excellence and outstanding performance and accomplishments by top distributors.

The ‘Top Performer’ award was presented to JJ T&I in recognition of its outstanding performance in the areas of market growth, customer care, and financial health.

Sarina Shafiee, JJ T&I Regional After-Sales Manager, also received the ‘International Aftermarket APAC’ award, which recognizes the company’s and her commitment to performance excellence and after-sales service for its valued customers in the region.

Ewing Irrigation/Ewing Outdoor Supply

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply / Ewing Outdoor Supply continues to grow its presence in TX with its newest location at 34150 US 290 Frontage Road, Hockley, TX 77447.

Ewing Hockley is the company’s 13th location in South Texas and its 41st in the state. It’s also Ewing’s first superstore in the state, featuring both the branch that just opened and a bulk materials yard scheduled to open within the next three months, Central Territory President Sean Wimble said.

Landscape Forms

Landscape Forms, designer and manufacturer of high-design LED lighting, site furniture, structure, and accessories has announced an expansion of its 2020 lighting partnership with SESCO Lighting. SESCO Lighting, which is headquartered in the Greater Orlando area, represents Landscape Forms in FL, GA, AL, TN, and MS, and now has added SESCO offices in NC, SC, LA, and AR.

An employee-owned business founded over 50 years ago, SESCO Lighting is the country’s largest lighting manufacturers’ representative company, with nearly 400 employees and 24 branch offices and specialty divisions that cover all aspects of a project, including lighting controls, field service, public sector and energy divisions, and distributor solutions.

Weller Brothers

Weller Brothers Landscape Professionals is planning a Des Moines, IA expansion in early Fall 2023. Weller Brothers Landscaping is in its 22nd year of business in the Sioux Falls, SD area and in its 5th year of business in Rochester, MN. In both locations, the company provides residential and commercial landscape design and maintenance services.

The Des Moines branch will be managed by Matt and Anna Stadel, who are currently

Landscape Production Manager and Landscape Architect, respectively, at the Rochester, MN

location. The company will begin scheduling landscape design consultations in the Des Moines area in early August 2023, with plans to expand into lawn maintenance services within the following year.

For the previous Green Industry News, see “Spring Has Sprung! Recent Green Industry News”