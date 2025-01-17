Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » OPEI

Green Industry Veteran Nick Jiannas Joins Kress Commercial

Nick Jiannas brings 30+ years of Green Industry experience to his new role of VP of Kress Dealer Sales and Operations at Kress Commercial.

Kress Commercial has announced that Nick Jiannas has been hired as VP of Kress Dealer Sales and Operations. Jiannas joins Kress after a 26-year career with Stihl where he served as VP of Sales and Marketing. Most recently, Jiannas led the end-user engagement arm of Stanley Black & Decker‘s outdoor-independent retail channel.

Jiannas Kress Commercial
Nick Jiannas

“Nick is a proven leader who has worked in nearly every role on the OEM side of our industry during his three-decade career,” said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America, parent company to Kress. “Jiannas has a demonstrated track record of building partnerships with dealers. He operates with honesty and transparency and has earned the trust of independent business owners throughout the US. He’s a great fit for our culture and I’m thrilled to see his impact on Kress’ continued growth.”

Jiannas’ experience includes dealer onboarding, warehousing and logistics, field testing, and product and channel management. He has also led regional and national sales teams. At Kress, Jiannas will oversee the US sales team with a focus on expanding its dealer base. He will also work to deepen relationships with new and existing partners.

“Kress is balancing its pursuit of innovation – through products, technology and business modeling – with a clear commitment to independent dealers, who I believe are the bedrock of our industry. It is the best of both worlds and is one of the many reasons I am so excited to join the team – to help this brand continue its strong growth,” Jiannas said. “Our industry is experiencing a considerable transition, and right now there is a golden opportunity for Kress to reshape the future. Yesterday’s brands will not be tomorrow’s leaders, and I’m excited to join Kress as it establishes itself as an industry innovator.”

For more recent Green Industry personnel news as covered bu Turf Magazine, click here.

Business Management, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, The Latest

Business, business management, employmeny, green industry, hiring, Kress, Kress Commercial, Marketing, Michael Jones, Nick Jiannas, personnel, Positec, Positec North America, sales, Stanley, Stanley Black & Decker, Stanley Black and Decker., STIHL, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Walker Transmission Acquisition – Green Industry News

Next

Remote-Operated, Autonomous Industrial Snow Plow Hits The Market

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly