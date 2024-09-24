Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions Promotes Willey

Company founder, owner and CEO Matt Jesson has promoted Josh Willey to President.

Willey

Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions has announced strategic leadership changes to drive the company’s continued growth and success over the next two decades. Company founder, owner and CEO Matt Jesson has promoted Josh Willey to President. Willey will retain his title of COO. 

“Josh has been instrumental in our success,” said Jesson. “He played a pivotal role in growing our revenue from $10 million to more than $50 million over the last eight years. Josh is an incredible leader who understands that a people-centric approach is core for us. He cares deeply about our team members’ development. With this promotion, we know that Josh will help the company accelerate its growth beyond the $100-million revenue mark while expanding into new markets.”

Willey has also been the driving force behind the company’s internal leadership development program, which he founded five years ago. Since its inception, the program has produced more than 75 graduates, leading to more than 40 internal promotions. “Our strategy is all about people,” said Jesson. “To continue our growth plan, we must focus on developing leaders, like Josh, from within. We are ready to scale with our current leadership team and foundation.”

Prior to becoming COO of Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions in 2022, Willey held business development and operational roles within the company, beginning in 2017. He previously served as regional director of Scotts Miracle-Gro for more than 15 years.

For more recent personnel news from Turf Magazine, click here.

Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Personnel, The Latest

green industry, Green Lawn Fertilizing, Green Pest Solution, Josh Willey, Landscaping, lawn care, Matt Jesson, personnel, Promotion, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Weed Identification

Need Help Identifying Turf Weeds? Join This Free FMC Webinar

This Friday, Dr. Andrew Osburn will discuss the importance of proper weed identification and the basics of identifying grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds. 

podcast

Podcasts: A Great Tool For Landscaping Professionals

Introducing the Turf Podcast! The inaugural episode entitled, “How to Get Commercial Contracts by Mike Andes” is available now on the Podbean, Spotify, Amazon Music and Podchaser apps and can be found by clicking here. In the podcast, converted directly from an article in the June 2022 issue of Turf magazine, landscape business educator, Andes reveals his strategies for winning commercial contracts. Andes explains his use of the “blind estimate” approach to snagging potential commercial clients by providing property managers with work estimates—without being asked for it. It involves examining a property, noting potential improvements, and taking the initiative to submit a proposal. This strategy shows that time was taken to scrutinize the property and put thought into the potential job. It also takes the guess work out of the entire process, freeing up clients to focus on tasks other than their landscape upkeep and management. (For those who prefer ... Read more

Previous

The Yardstick: Q&A With Jennifer Burnett, CPO LandCare

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly