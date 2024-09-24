Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions Promotes Willey

Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions has announced strategic leadership changes to drive the company’s continued growth and success over the next two decades. Company founder, owner and CEO Matt Jesson has promoted Josh Willey to President. Willey will retain his title of COO.

“Josh has been instrumental in our success,” said Jesson. “He played a pivotal role in growing our revenue from $10 million to more than $50 million over the last eight years. Josh is an incredible leader who understands that a people-centric approach is core for us. He cares deeply about our team members’ development. With this promotion, we know that Josh will help the company accelerate its growth beyond the $100-million revenue mark while expanding into new markets.”

Willey has also been the driving force behind the company’s internal leadership development program, which he founded five years ago. Since its inception, the program has produced more than 75 graduates, leading to more than 40 internal promotions. “Our strategy is all about people,” said Jesson. “To continue our growth plan, we must focus on developing leaders, like Josh, from within. We are ready to scale with our current leadership team and foundation.”

Prior to becoming COO of Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions in 2022, Willey held business development and operational roles within the company, beginning in 2017. He previously served as regional director of Scotts Miracle-Gro for more than 15 years.

