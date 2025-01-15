Contact Us

Green Leaf Group Unites Industry Leaders in Commercial Landscaping

Green Leaf Group has officially united two trusted names in commercial landscaping: Greenscape and Environmental Enhancements.

Green Leaf Group

Green Leaf Group, a newly formed platform company, has officially united two trusted names in commercial landscaping: Greenscape and Environmental Enhancements. This strategic launch positions Green Leaf Group as a leader in the Southeastern landscaping industry, enhancing capabilities, expanding geographic reach across North Carolina and Virginia, and fostering innovation.

Greenscape, founded by Michael Currin in 1979, has been a cornerstone of landscaping excellence in North Carolina for 45 years. Environmental Enhancements, established by Fred Peratt, has earned a stellar reputation for innovative landscape management across Virginia and the mid-Atlantic. Building on the visionary leadership of both founders, Green Leaf Group leverages decades of expertise to innovate and expand into new markets, creating a legacy of excellence and growth.

Green Leaf Group

Key Highlights of the Launch:

  • Enhanced Capabilities: The collaboration blends Greenscape’s decades-long legacy of excellence with Environmental Enhancements’ innovative landscape management, creating a comprehensive suite of industry-leading landscape maintenance, construction, and property services.
  • Market Expansion: Green Leaf Group will serve an expanded footprint, with Greenscape serving markets in North Carolina and Environmental Enhancements in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region. Together, they aim to connect communities through exceptional outdoor environments, with plans to grow into new markets across the Southeast in the coming years.
  • Unified Leadership: Led by CEO Daniel Currin and a team of seasoned industry professionals, Green Leaf Group combines deep expertise with a shared commitment to creating an organization that helps people thrive—professionally, personally, and
  • financially.

“Our purpose goes far beyond merging businesses or generating economic returns for investors,” said Daniel Currin, CEO of Green Leaf Group. “This is about creating an impactful, resilient and innovative organization that empowers our current and future team members, exceeds client expectations, and strengthens the communities we serve. Together, we’re building a foundation for growth, innovation, and long-term success.”

