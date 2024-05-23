Green Roof Installation

By Jonathan Nuss

From the April 2024 Issue

If you asked me 25 years ago if I thought vegetative roofs on commercial roofs, let alone residential roofs, were going to be a popular — and profitable — part of our business, I would think you were from another planet. Yet in 2023, our net profit for our install/maintenance of green roofs exceeded the industry standard of 10% to 15%.

It was close to 23 years ago when the phone rang… “This is Charlie Miller from Roofscapes (now Roofmeadow Services, Inc. based in Philadelphia, PA). Would you be interested in offering green roof installations? Word around town is David Brothers Landscape Services is into sustainability and the environment.” Miller was correct. David Brothers is an environmental minded company. We were “green” when it was just a crayon color to the average Joe. We have been collecting rainwater for toilets, irrigation, and hand washing for over 30 years.

After multiple meetings, training, and a handshake, our first green roof was underway: Life Expressions Wellness Center in Sugarloaf, PA. Designed by the award winning and renowned ecological architect Sim Van der Ryn, based in California, the building was bell shaped to echo the surrounding hills. Due to this unique shape, we had to install stabilizer bars to keep the soil from sliding down the roof. Overall, we planted over 9,000 sedum plugs on the 6,000 square foot roof. We also installed a biodegradable wind blanket to keep plants in place until the roots took hold.

Why would a client in a northeastern PA town want a green roof, you may ask? Green roofs have many benefits: they provide shade to the building, reduce ambient heat, provide a storm water buffer, keep the building cool in the summer and warm in the winter, provide flowers for bees and other insects, and clean the air. The Well Center’s reasoning was… people just like green spaces. It makes them feel better. And with the benefits listed above, the Well Center’s patients were going to feel better a lot quicker!

Green roofs have many benefits: they provide shade to the building, reduce ambient heat, provide a storm water buffer, keep the building cool in the summer and warm in the winter, provide flowers for bees and other insects, and clean the air.

23 Years Later

Over the past 23 years, a lot has changed in regard to environmental awareness. With requirements for new construction, disturbance rules, and storm water regulations, green roofs are more popular than ever. Philadelphia has adopted a stormwater program where if you disturb 5,000 square feet on a commercial site, you need a stormwater plan. As a result, the amount of green roofs multiplied tenfold. Since you receive “credit” for green roofs, you can maximize the building envelope. Philadelphia now has green roofs on universities, fire stations, PECO’s main office, The University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, and the Friends Center just to name a few.

In the Summer of 2007, David Brothers was fortunate to install the green roof at the Friends Center, a three-story campus building at 1501 Cherry Street in Philadelphia. The green roof is 8,400 square feet and planted with a mix of seven kinds of sedum. Sedum varieties included: album Murale “Jelly Bean”, rupestre ‘Prima Angelina’, sexangulare (six-sided), spurium ‘Fuldaglut’ (dragons blood), spurium ‘John Creech’, lanceolatum (spearleaf stonecrop), and stenopetalum (wormleaf stonecrop). We also planted Talinum calycinum (fame flower). We sourced all plants from Maryland-based Emery Knoll Farm, the first green roof nursery in North America. It is owned by Ed Snodgrass, a horticulturalist and source of great knowledge.

For the Friends Center media, we used a blower truck to place almost 100 cubic yards of soil. That was the easy part. We also needed to coordinate a street closure so a crane could hoist up all the material including river stone, aluminum edging, drainage mats, and the root barrier. On this roof we did not use a wind blanket, but a sprayable tackifier (just like the one in hydro-seed) to hold the soil in place until the plants took hold.

To break it down from the first layer to the top player, elements of a green roof generally include:

Installing green roofs is very rewarding. It’s gratifying knowing you are doing something for the environment while green space is ever-declining and building envelopes are ever-growing.

Roof membrane. This is on all roofs and prevents water from leaking and damaging the roof.

This is on all roofs and prevents water from leaking and damaging the roof. Root barrier. A solid sheet of rubber that keeps plant roots from penetrating and damaging the roof membrane. Root barriers are high density poly, or rolled-type, like Tyvek®.

A solid sheet of rubber that keeps plant roots from penetrating and damaging the roof membrane. Root barriers are high density poly, or rolled-type, like Tyvek®. Drainage layer. It ensures that the roots get air and don’t become oversaturated.

It ensures that the roots get air and don’t become oversaturated. Separation blanket. It prevents migration of soil into the underlying drainage layer.

It prevents migration of soil into the underlying drainage layer. Substrate. It supplies water and nutrients to plant roots, ensures gas exchange at the roots and provides anchorage to support plants.

It supplies water and nutrients to plant roots, ensures gas exchange at the roots and provides anchorage to support plants. The plants. They trap dust, absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen, and create habitat.

Roofers take care of the waterproof membrane as well as the insulation under it. We work from the waterproof membrane “up.”

All the roofs we’ve installed are extensive, meaning they comprise only 6″ of soil media or less. Intensive green roofs have soil levels that can reach over 24″. Both are constructed in a similar fashion, from roof top up, with the same layers. The greater the depth of green roof, the stronger the building needs to be. Green roofs always require a structural engineer to calculate the saturated soil weight versus the structural support of the building.

Notable Projects

Other notable green roofs we’ve constructed include: three roofs at St. Mary’s Hospital in Langhorne, PA; the Temple University Ambler Arboretum Field House (PECO Green Roof Garden); the Schuylkill Valley Nature Center; the Waverly Heights and Ann’s Choice retirement homes; and the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, PA.