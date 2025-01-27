Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Business Management

Greenzie Names Annual ‘Best of Greenzie’ Award Winners

Greenzie presented awards to customers from across the U.S. in 18 different mowing categories for the second annual event.

Wright StanderZK Autonomous Greenzie 4

Greenzie recently celebrated its second annual “Best of Greenzie” awards, concluding a record-breaking 2024 mowing season. The awards highlighted a mix of repeat winners and first-ever awardees. Greenzie presented awards to customers from across the U.S. in 18 different mowing categories.

The competition was fierce, as previous winners faced off against highly motivated newcomers. Remarkably, Greenzie’s customers set 12 new all-time mowing records in 2024—mowing more acres before September 1, 2024, than all customers mowed during the first three mowing seasons combined. This year’s winners include: 

  • Best overall performance:
    • Landscaper: Yellowstone Landscape
    • College/University: Georgia Southern University
    • K-12 school district: Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 (Illinois)
    • Homeowner: Eric V. (from Louisiana)

Other awards include:

  • Most consecutive autonomous mowing days: 33 days by a Brightview crew in New Jersey
  • Most autonomous mowing days in a season: 122 days by a SSC Services for Education crew in South Carolina
  • Most autonomous acres in a season: 1,009 acres by a Yellowstone Landscape crew in Texas

“Congratulations to all of the winners of the “Best of Greenzie—2024” awards. It was amazing to witness our customers setting 12 new records by enhancing their efficiency with autonomous mowing,” said Charles Brian Quinn, Greenzie co-founder and CEO. “Throughout each mowing season, our software just gets better and is improved based on feedback from our best landscaper customers. We’re excited about an even more productive mowing season in 2025.”

Greenzie provides autonomous functionality on commercial lawnmowers with field-tested, self-driving software coupled with proven robotic sensor hardware to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety for commercial landscaping businesses.

Greenzie is in production, on crews, and in the field on the Wright Autonomous Stander ZK, the first Greenzie-equipped mower based on the iconic Wright Stander ZK. Additionally, Greenzie-powered versions and upfits on commercial zero-turn mowers from Ariens-Gravely, Bobcat, and Mean Green Mowers will be available and in production this year.

Click here for more industry news.

Business Management, Featured, Industry News

awards, Best of Greenzie, Brightview Crew, business management, Charles Brian Quinn, Georgia Southern University, Greenzie, landscaping business, lawn care, lawnmowers, Robotic Sensor Hardware, SSC Services for Education, turf, Turf magazine, Wright Autonomous Stander ZK, Yellowstone Landscape

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

The Name Game: Snowplow Naming Brings The Fun & The Puns

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly