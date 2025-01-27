Greenzie Names Annual ‘Best of Greenzie’ Award Winners

Greenzie recently celebrated its second annual “Best of Greenzie” awards, concluding a record-breaking 2024 mowing season. The awards highlighted a mix of repeat winners and first-ever awardees. Greenzie presented awards to customers from across the U.S. in 18 different mowing categories.

The competition was fierce, as previous winners faced off against highly motivated newcomers. Remarkably, Greenzie’s customers set 12 new all-time mowing records in 2024—mowing more acres before September 1, 2024, than all customers mowed during the first three mowing seasons combined. This year’s winners include:

Best overall performance: Landscaper: Yellowstone Landscape College/University: Georgia Southern University K-12 school district: Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 (Illinois) Homeowner: Eric V. (from Louisiana)



Other awards include:

Most consecutive autonomous mowing days: 33 days by a Brightview crew in New Jersey

Most autonomous mowing days in a season: 122 days by a SSC Services for Education crew in South Carolina

Most autonomous acres in a season: 1,009 acres by a Yellowstone Landscape crew in Texas

“Congratulations to all of the winners of the “Best of Greenzie—2024” awards. It was amazing to witness our customers setting 12 new records by enhancing their efficiency with autonomous mowing,” said Charles Brian Quinn, Greenzie co-founder and CEO. “Throughout each mowing season, our software just gets better and is improved based on feedback from our best landscaper customers. We’re excited about an even more productive mowing season in 2025.”

Greenzie provides autonomous functionality on commercial lawnmowers with field-tested, self-driving software coupled with proven robotic sensor hardware to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety for commercial landscaping businesses.

Greenzie is in production, on crews, and in the field on the Wright Autonomous Stander ZK, the first Greenzie-equipped mower based on the iconic Wright Stander ZK. Additionally, Greenzie-powered versions and upfits on commercial zero-turn mowers from Ariens-Gravely, Bobcat, and Mean Green Mowers will be available and in production this year.