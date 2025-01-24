Halstead Media has announced a partnership with the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) to present “The Power of Messaging: Driving Clarity, Connection, and Conversion in the Lawn and Landscape Industry.” This five-session virtual series will empower landscape industry professionals with story-driven marketing techniques proven to engage prospects and drive business growth.

Scheduled for February 12, 19, 26, and March 5 and 12, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. EST, the series covers essential topics, including crafting clear brand messaging, clarifying value propositions, creating a blueprint for success, transforming a website homepage, and applying brand messaging across multiple platforms. Registration is currently limited to NALP members.

“We’re honored to partner with NALP to offer this workshop-style marketing training series designed specifically for green industry pros,” says Corey Halstead, Co-founder of Halstead Media. “One of our goals is to help lawn, landscape, and outdoor living professionals harness the power of clear, compelling messaging and positioning so they can confidently connect with clients, stand out in a crowded marketplace, and propel their businesses forward. Proper messaging serves as a critical foundation for successful digital marketing in the landscape industry.”

“NALP is dedicated to providing top-tier education and training opportunities for its members, empowering them with the knowledge and tools to excel in our ever-evolving industry. We are looking forward to collaborating with Halstead Media to bring you an actionable marketing webinar series designed to transform your marketing approach,” says Heather Parker, CMP, CAE, Vice President, Education, Events & Programs at NALP.