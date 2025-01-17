Contact Us

Harper Turf Diversifies With Toro Product Acquisition

Harper has announced the strategic acquisition of the Toro Rake-O-Vac®, Versa-Vac™, and Pro Sweep® product lines.

Harper
The Harper Hawk turf sweeper.

Harper Industries, a manufacturer of turf debris management solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of the Toro Rake-O-Vac®, Versa-Vac™ and Pro Sweep® product lines. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for turf maintenance professionals. The high-quality sweepers, known for their efficiency and reliability, will integrate into Harper Turf Equipment’s comprehensive portfolio.

“As a customer-focused company, Harper remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and support,” says Tim Penner, President. “Our team is excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for our customers, and we are confident that the Toro line up will be a valuable addition to their turf management toolkit.”

Harper TV40 vacuum.

The Toro debris management sweepers bring a more diverse range of solutions to the product portfolio. Turf professionals can now rely on Harper Turf Equipment for a one- stop solution, streamlining their equipment procurement and maintenance processes.

Sales and support for all products will be available from your local dealer. To locate the nearest dealer, click here.

For more turf care products, see:

Get Equipped: Aerators, Sprayers & Spreaders

Get Equipped: Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers

