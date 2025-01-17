Harper Turf Diversifies With Toro Product Acquisition

Harper Industries, a manufacturer of turf debris management solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of the Toro Rake-O-Vac®, Versa-Vac™ and Pro Sweep® product lines. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for turf maintenance professionals. The high-quality sweepers, known for their efficiency and reliability, will integrate into Harper Turf Equipment’s comprehensive portfolio.

“As a customer-focused company, Harper remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and support,” says Tim Penner, President. “Our team is excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for our customers, and we are confident that the Toro line up will be a valuable addition to their turf management toolkit.”