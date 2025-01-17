Contact Us

Harrell’s, Spraye & Lawn Care CEO Offer Business Building Bootcamp

Harrell's®, Spraye, & Lawn Care CEO, to bring a completely FREE Business Building Bootcamp for Carmel, IN on August 20, 2024.

Employee-owned Harrell’s® has partnered with lawn care CRM developer, Spraye, and Lawn Care CEO, to bring lawn treatment professionals a completely FREE Business Building Bootcamp.
Business Building BootcampSingle-truck or small fertilizer and chemical business owner raking in revenue but still not bringing home much profit? Start a “mow & blow” business and want to increase profit by adding fertilization and weed control services? Want to network with fellow lawn business owners while learning from industry experts how to revolutionize business? If the answer to any of these questions is “Yes!”, this event may be perfect for you.
Throughout the bootcamp, the most important topics for lawn businesses will be discussed in depth. With business growth and profitability in mind, those in attendance have the opportunity to gain invaluable insight, industry friends, and calculators + tools.  Networking, information and equipment are such an integral part of the lawn care and landscape industries. Bootcamp takeaways will help professionals run a healthier, more robust lawn care business.
The bootcamp schedule will be broken down into five distinct sections:
  1. Pricing Your Work Profitably
  2. Hiring the Right People
  3. Building a Profitable Program
  4. Setting the Vision for 2026
  5. Software System Excellence
Attendees will hear from knowledgeable speakers during the bootcamp. SPeakers include: Dan Ralphs and Aaron Suttenfield, the Co-Founders of Lawn Care CEO, Brian and Caitlin Schlichting, the Co-Founders of Spraye, as well as Cort Hall, Harrell’s Territory Manager. They all offer invaluable insights into creating a profitable and reliably functioning lawn treatment business that we know will help you make strides that previously seemed impossible.
To get registered for the Business Building Bootcamp, brought to you by Harrell’s, Spraye and The Lawn Care CEO, taking place on August 20th in Carmel, IN, click here .
