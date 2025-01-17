Hilltip Brings Line Of SnowStriker™ Snowplows To North America

Hilltip now offers its line of SnowStriker™ snowplows in North America. This includes straight blade and v-plow models for half-ton pickups, SUVs, UTVs, tractors, and loaders.

SnowStriker plows feature a curved, powder-coated snow blade made of high-strength steel, making them durable, yet lightweight. They also have adjustable two-segment trip edges for superior plow protection. The cutting edges are available with either polyurethane or steel construction. Other standard features include an adjustable attack angle and tilting blade.

The SnowStriker plows are available in widths ranging from 5’5″ to 8’6″. Hilltip’s Quick Hitch mounts allow for easy on/off connections to pickups, SUVs and UTVs. Convenient mounting options are available for tractors and loaders as well.

Hilltip’s HTrack™ tracking software can be used to monitor the SnowStriker plows in real time from a computer, tablet, or smartphone, when used with an IceStriker™ spreader or SprayStriker™ sprayer. It offers the industry’s only two-way GPRS tracking capabilities for seamless communication between drivers and operations.

“The introduction of the light-duty segment of our plow line coincides with our new facility coming online in New Haven, IN later this year, and it brings us one step closer to offering the complete line of Hilltip products in North America,” said Craig Sandmann, managing director for Hilltip North America. “Our high-quality plows have been used for years in the extreme winter conditions of northern Finland, and they complement our technologically advanced spreaders and sprayers, giving customers a new level of automation, efficiency and documentation not seen before in North America.”

