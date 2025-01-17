Houzz: Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

Houzz Inc. has announced that applications for the annual Houzz Scholarship Program are now open. As part of Houzz’s ongoing commitment to support the next generation of building, remodeling and design professionals, the program awards five $2,500 scholarships in the categories of ‘Women in Architecture’’ ‘Residential Design’, ‘Sustainable Residential Design’, ‘Residential Construction Management’ and ‘Skilled Trades’.

“Houzz supports building, remodeling and design students through Houzz Scholarships, free student subscriptions to our industry-leading project management and design software, Houzz Pro, and guides to getting started in the industry, as they pursue their education and prepare for the job market,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz.

The scholarship program is available to those studying interior design, architecture, landscape architecture, architectural engineering, construction management or skilled trades. In addition to submitting a brief essay on their design and architecture influences, applicants create a Houzz professional student profile. There, they can showcase a portfolio of work and network with more than 3 million active professionals around the world. The deadline for 2025 scholarship entries is March 31, 2025. Learn more and apply at houzz.com/scholarships.

The 2024 scholarship winners are:

Beyond Houzz scholarships, students looking to gain hands-on experience and stand out in the job market can take advantage of Houzz Pro for Students. The program gives students in residential construction and design-related academic programs a free, one-year subscription to Houzz Pro. It is an all-in-one project management and design software for interior design, building and remodeling professionals. Students have the opportunity to learn how to use software tools like Takeoffs, Estimates, Proposals, 3D Floor Plans, Mood Boards and Schedules. The tools will help them to develop efficient, sustainable business practices.

