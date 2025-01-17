How To Find A Power Tool Battery Recycler Near You!

An important part of responsible power tool ownership is to appropriately dispose of rechargeable batteries at the end of their service life. Yes, lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized power tools and other devices by providing long-lasting, reliable power. However, no battery lasts forever. When it’s time to discard a rechargeable battery, don’t be tempted to throw it out with your regular household trash. It must be recycled.

Recycling a battery is easier than you think. To make it easier still, the Power Tool Institute (PTI) has now linked its dedicated battery safety website to an online tool that can help power tool owners find authorized battery recycling drop-off points in their own communities. You might be surprised by how many options you have.

To access the feature, visitors to PTI’s battery safety website simply go to the “Disposal” tab. They should then enter their ZIP code. After clicking “Go,” they will be taken directly to Call2Recycle®’s website and a customized list of appropriate disposal sites in their area. To try it out, visit https://www.takechargeofyourbattery.com/disposal/.

Why should you recycle your lithium-ion batteries instead of tossing them in the trash? Improper disposal can expose batteries to extreme heat, liquids, crushing, short circuits, and other hazards that could cause potential fire hazards at waste-handling facilities and landfills, and contaminate the water supply. Recycling these batteries conserves natural resources, prevents them from entering the solid waste stream and, ultimately, preserves the environment.

Meanwhile, many common materials used in batteries can be extracted as part of the recycling process. They can be re-used for future batteries and other products. Typically, higher yields of usable material are achieved from recycled battery material than from mining natural resources. This makes recycled batteries an efficient source of future energy. For example, one ton of battery-grade lithium can be derived from 28 tons of batteries, whereas it would take 250 tons of ore to yield the same amount.

PTI is the leading organization for power tool safety resources, information, and education. For more information on the Power Tool Institute, click here.

For Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Battery Powered Equipment product spotlight, click here.