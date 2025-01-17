Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » landscapers

Hunter Announces Wireless Mini-Clik® Sensor For Water Savings

Hunter's Mini-Clik® Sensor has gone wireless, now making it easier to include a rain/freeze sensor on new and retrofit projects.

Mini-Clik®Hunter’s Mini-Clik® Sensor has gone wireless! Over time, Hunter has fielded numerous customer requests for a product like this. It’s now easier than ever to include a rain/freeze sensor on new and retrofit projects.

Once installed, it saves water with two shutoff options: Accumulated Rainfall for shutdown after ⅛” to ¾” of rain is detected or Quick Response® Technology for instant shutdown. Built-in freeze sensing halts system operation at 37°F to protect plants and keep roads and walkways ice-free.

No Weather Or Wire Worries

The Wireless Mini-Clik® Sensor is designed to help manage constantly changing weather without the need for troublesome wires. Here are a few ways it can improve your next project:

  • Increase design flexibility: With an 800′ line-of-sight wireless range, you can locate the sensor nearly anywhere on a project site.
  • Protect the landscape: Innovative sensor technology stops irrigation during inclement weather to prevent overwatering in rainy climates, which can lead to nutrient loss, plant disease, shallow roots, weeds, and an increased need for fertilizer.
  • Simplify installation: Wireless communication eliminates the need for costly, labor-intensive wire runs during installation.
  • Comply with water regulations: As more agencies require rain shutoff devices on controllers, the Wireless Mini-Clik Sensor is a simple solution to keep your project ahead of the curve.
  • Prevent tampering: The wire-free design makes it possible to install the sensor in places that deter vandals.

The Wireless Mini-Clik® Sensor is compatible with all Hunter AC-powered and Hydrawise® enabled controllers. Install the sensor on any eave, wall, fence, or gutter.

Look for Turf’s just-released June issue highlighting Water and including an article on Balanced Irrigation by Hunter’s Bryce Carnehl. Click here.

For charitable news from Hunter, see “Hunter & Its Customers Donate To Aid Earthquake Relief Efforts.”

Featured, Industry News, Irrigation, Lawn Care, Maintenance, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, The Latest

Hunter, Landscape Irrigation, Mini-Clik, New Hunter Products, New Irrigation Products, Rain/Freeze Sesors, Retrofitting Irrigation Systems, Turf magazine, Water Saving Irrigation Systems, Wireless Mini-Clik

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Building A Water Resistant Deck

Next

Successful Turfgrass Seeding & Fertilization

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly