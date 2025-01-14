Hunter® Rebrand Strengthens Global Presence

Hunter Industries is solidifying its presence in the irrigation space, uniting all of its landscape, golf, and agricultural irrigation businesses under the Hunter name.

Founded as a landscape irrigation manufacturer in 1981, Hunter disrupted the irrigation industry with the first plastic, gear-driven rotary sprinkler, the Series 75. This initial offering eventually became the company’s best-selling PGP® Rotor. Ten years later, Hunter entered the golf arena with the launch of its first evapotranspiration controller, the ETC. In 2016, the company expanded into the agriculture market with the acquisition of Senninger Irrigation. Like Hunter, Senninger was a startup with a common spirit of innovation and family values. Hunter’s unification initiative will simplify the corporate structure and allow its core businesses to take advantage of numerous operational and organizational efficiencies.

Hunter’s unification initiative will simplify the corporate structure and allow its core businesses to take advantage of numerous operational and organizational efficiencies.

Key Updates:

One of the most notable changes is the rebranding of Senninger Irrigation as Hunter Agriculture. To further support the alignment of the company’s brands, Hunter is also making the following changes:

New Hunter Product website URL: hunterirrigation.com

New Hunter Corporate website URL: hunter.global

Look for updated branding and marketing materials in the coming months. If you have any questions, please contact your Hunter representative.