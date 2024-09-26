Hurricane Resistant Landscaping Tips

With Hurricane Helene barreling towards Florida we we speak, the Turf team thought it would be a good idea to revisit this list, that has retained relevance over the past 3 years, about creating hurricane-resistant landscapes.

So how can you make a landscape more hurricane-resistant? Here are some basic tips from Gardening Solutions, a program of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS):

Right Tree, Right Place – Choose trees that are well-suited for the landscape. Plant larger trees away from homes, power lines, and other structures. This reduces the risk of branches—or trees—falling on a home. It also prevents them from knocking down power lines.

– Choose trees that are well-suited for the landscape. Plant larger trees away from homes, power lines, and other structures. This reduces the risk of branches—or trees—falling on a home. It also prevents them from knocking down power lines. Choose Wind-resistant Species – Some trees are more wind-resistant than others. Suggested wind-resistant varieties for the Florida region include sabal, manila, and pygmy date palms. Gumbo limbo, live oak, and sea grape also have high hurricane survival rates.

– Some trees are more wind-resistant than others. Suggested wind-resistant varieties for the Florida region include sabal, manila, and pygmy date palms. Gumbo limbo, live oak, and sea grape also have high hurricane survival rates. Regular Pruning and Maintenance – Assess trees, paying close attention to the branches. Remove limbs that are dying, damaged, or weakly connected to the trunk. Thinning or reducing the crown can reduce trunk movement during a hurricane. You can also prune to reshape the tree. When done correctly, reshaping can make trees more resistant to wind damage.

– Assess trees, paying close attention to the branches. Remove limbs that are dying, damaged, or weakly connected to the trunk. Thinning or reducing the crown can reduce trunk movement during a hurricane. You can also prune to reshape the tree. When done correctly, reshaping can make trees more resistant to wind damage. Planting in Groups or Masses – Planting groups of mixed trees together can greatly enhance wind resistance. The trees buffer each other as well as the property and landscape plants.

Visit NOAA.gov for a more in-depth look at hurricane preparedness and what you can do to stay resilient.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings. Also check out the University of Florida’s Trees and Hurricanes website. This resource provides detailed information on storm damage prevention and treatment.