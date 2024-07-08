Husqvarna and Hydro-Rain have announced a free Water Connections webinar series focusing on the various environmental, economic, and social issues of conserving this precious resource. The first free webinar will be held live on Wednesday, July 10 at 1 p.m. MDT and will discuss the critical importance of conservation and discovering how every drop truly counts. The guest is Stuart Eyring, CEO of Orbit Irrigation. Whether you’re a homeowner, landscaper, or property manager, you’ll gain valuable knowledge and practical strategies to make a significant impact.

What You Will Learn:

The Environmental Impact: How conserving water helps protect ecosystems, maintains healthy water levels, and reduces carbon emissions.

How water conservation lowers water bills, reduces infrastructure costs, and increases property value through sustainable practices.

Why conserving water ensures a reliable supply for future generations and promotes community engagement in environmental stewardship.

Tips on efficient irrigation products, using drought-resistant plants, and adopting everyday habits to conserve.

To register, visit here.

A new Water Connections blog is also available. The first article discusses the six signs of overwatering. Tips to fix overwatering are also included.

For more articles on the importance of water and the landscaping industry, see Turf’s annual Water Issue, published every June. The latest issue is hot off the presses! Read:

(Articles from the issue will be posted individually over the next several weeks. For the full, digital issue, click here.)