Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » leaf blower ban

Husqvarna Launches New Game-Changing Innovation In Chainsaws

The new T542i XP® and 542i XP® chainsaws from Husqvarna feature game changing features and benefits for tree and landscape professionals.

Husqvarna has introduced two of the world’s first battery-powered chainsaws with a clutch. With the power equivalent of a 40cc gas engine, the T542i XP® and 542i XP® chainsaws are “coming in clutch.”

With the clutch, users experience a kick-start of energy at the beginning of every cut engagement. Users can cut up to 10% more when compared to Husqvarna’s current professional 40V battery chainsaw platform without the clutch feature.

Husqvarna Chainsaws

The new T542i XP and 542i XP provide the familiar feel of a gas-powered engine, with a fraction of the noise and no fumes. With the average takedown of a tree requiring up to 40 pull-starts. The ability to start these saws with the push of a button means climbing arborists can maximize efficiency while on-the-job.

“These industry-first chainsaws are in direct response to the needs of professionals who demand innovations that enhance their workdays,” said Alvaro Trinidad, VP/GM of Husqvarna Group North America. “The clutch enables users to experience a more aggressive response and enhanced capability while cutting.”

Operating on Husqvarna’s 40V ecosystem, the T542i XP and 542i XP require minimal downtime for maintenance. Gone are the hassles of gas, air filters, and costly engine repairs. Husqvarna’s active cooling technology provides consistent power and longer battery life. An IPX4 rating ensures operation in most weather conditions. Additionally, these chainsaws come equipped with SP21G X-Precision cutting equipment to further enhance cutting performance.

The T542i XP and 542i XP chainsaws are available now at your local dealer or at Husqvarna.com.

For Turf Magazine‘s recent Get Equipped: Tree Care feature from the October 2023 issue, click here.

Featured, Industry News, Innovation, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, The Latest, Tree Services

542iXP, Alvaro Trinidad, arborist, Battery-powered chainsaws with clutch, chainsaw, climbing, clutch, equipment, Husqvarna, Husqvarna Group North America, lawn care, lawncare, new battery powered chainsaws, new Husqvarna chainsaws, OPE, outdoor power equipment, T542iXP, tool, tree care, tree care equipment, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Permaculture Principles

Next

Final Bloom Of Beloved “Stumpy” Cherry Tree Is National News

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly