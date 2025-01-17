Husqvarna has introduced two of the world’s first battery-powered chainsaws with a clutch. With the power equivalent of a 40cc gas engine, the T542i XP® and 542i XP® chainsaws are “coming in clutch.”

With the clutch, users experience a kick-start of energy at the beginning of every cut engagement. Users can cut up to 10% more when compared to Husqvarna’s current professional 40V battery chainsaw platform without the clutch feature.

The new T542i XP and 542i XP provide the familiar feel of a gas-powered engine, with a fraction of the noise and no fumes. With the average takedown of a tree requiring up to 40 pull-starts. The ability to start these saws with the push of a button means climbing arborists can maximize efficiency while on-the-job.

“These industry-first chainsaws are in direct response to the needs of professionals who demand innovations that enhance their workdays,” said Alvaro Trinidad, VP/GM of Husqvarna Group North America. “The clutch enables users to experience a more aggressive response and enhanced capability while cutting.”

Operating on Husqvarna’s 40V ecosystem, the T542i XP and 542i XP require minimal downtime for maintenance. Gone are the hassles of gas, air filters, and costly engine repairs. Husqvarna’s active cooling technology provides consistent power and longer battery life. An IPX4 rating ensures operation in most weather conditions. Additionally, these chainsaws come equipped with SP21G X-Precision cutting equipment to further enhance cutting performance.

The T542i XP and 542i XP chainsaws are available now at your local dealer or at Husqvarna.com.

