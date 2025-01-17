Husqvarna Launches New Online Learning Platform: Pro Insider

Husqvarna has launched a new tool for online learning with Pro Insider. The new web-based learning management system provides users with interactive learning opportunities for professional products and solutions, in addition to industry best practices. Husqvarna Pro Insider offers short, high-quality video courses on topics like personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment use, product technology, accessories, and more.

“The launch of Pro Insider represents our continued dedication to education and advancing the industries we serve,” said Carlos Haddad, vice president of North America, professional products at Husqvarna Group. “We look forward to hearing from customers as they deepen their understanding and increase their productivity.”

To foster engagement with the courses, Pro Insider leverages “Watch and Earn.” For every course completed, users earn coins that can be redeemed for merchandise within the Husqvarna store. Each self-course is also less than five minutes, making it easy for busy professionals to learn on their own schedules.

With an aim to offer options for commercial landscapers, tree care professionals, dealers and enthusiasts of all levels, the new platform is one of many online educational opportunities that Husqvarna offers, including the Chainsaw Academy and Husqvarna University.

