Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Business Management

Husqvarna Launches New Online Learning Platform: Pro Insider

Husqvarna Launches Pro Insider, an online learning platform of interactive video courses for equipment, solutions, and industry best practices for (PPE), technology, and more.

Husqvarna online learning

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Husqvarna has launched a new tool for online learning with Pro Insider. The new web-based learning management system provides users with interactive learning opportunities for professional products and solutions, in addition to industry best practices. Husqvarna Pro Insider offers short, high-quality video courses on topics like personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment use, product technology, accessories, and more.

Stripes
Striping: Tanner Schoenhard

Show Off Your Stripes! Enter The Turf Mowing Contest! Read more…

“The launch of Pro Insider represents our continued dedication to education and advancing the industries we serve,” said Carlos Haddad, vice president of North America, professional products at Husqvarna Group. “We look forward to hearing from customers as they deepen their understanding and increase their productivity.” 

To foster engagement with the courses, Pro Insider leverages “Watch and Earn.” For every course completed, users earn coins that can be redeemed for merchandise within the Husqvarna store. Each self-course is also less than five minutes, making it easy for busy professionals to learn on their own schedules.  

With an aim to offer options for commercial landscapers, tree care professionals, dealers and enthusiasts of all levels, the new platform is one of many online educational opportunities that Husqvarna offers, including the Chainsaw Academy and Husqvarna University.

For more about Husqvarna, read:

Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Expo

Husqvarna Introduces Rewilding Program Mode

Adapt Innovate Grow-Husqvarna For Professionals

Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, Resources, Technology, The Latest

Carlos Haddad, continuing education, education, Husqvarna, internet learning, online courses, online education, online learning, online learning platform, pro insider, Turf magazine, video courses, Videos, Watch and Earn, web-based learning

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

It’s World Soil Day! Here’s The Dirt

Next

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid, Of What Lurks In Lawns & Forests

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly