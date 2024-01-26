Lease Plus and Service Plus are designed to address common barriers for investing in autonomous solutions.

Husqvarna, a leader in robotic mowing solutions and OPE, is introducing two new service offerings for professional customers seeking to integrate robotics into their business operations: Lease Plus and Service Plus.

Lease Plus eliminates a substantial up-front investment and unpredictable maintenance costs by offering a fixed monthly price. Lease Plus provides top-notch maintenance and repair services along with an innovative twist – new product replacements every three years. This ensures that customers are always at the forefront of the industry with the latest and most advanced mowers available.

Meanwhile, Service Plus is tailored for those who prefer the conventional purchase route, offering a simplified repair and maintenance experience. It offers fixed-rate preventative maintenance, wear-and-tear repairs, preferred scheduling with qualified mechanics, and firmware updates*.

Turf pros face financial and operational hurdles daily – from massive capital investments to the perpetual struggle of retaining skilled labor. Additionally, the unpredictable costs of maintenance and repairs pose a significant risk when investing in machinery. Understanding those challenges, Husqvarna’s Lease Plus and Service Plus meet the diverse needs of customers whether they opt for equipment leasing or outright purchase.

These professional services are designed to provide customers with peace of mind, ensuring uninterrupted operations and extending the lifespan of commercial robotic mowers.

“At Husqvarna, we’re confident that our autonomous mowers are the ideal solution for customers who demand precision and top-notch quality,” comments Alvaro Trinidad, vice president and general manager of Husqvarna Group North America. “Lease Plus and Service Plus remove common barriers to investing in autonomous solutions, eradicating financial guesswork and ensuring that our customers have reliable machinery to maintain their properties in pristine condition.”

Take advantage of these premium service offerings for CEORA™ or 500-series Automowers when purchased through Husqvarna Golf and Sport Turf (GST) dealers. To learn more, visit https://www.husqvarna.com/us/services/lease-and-service-plus/

*Exact Service Plus and Lease Plus contracts are subject to various terms and conditions. See dealers for details.

